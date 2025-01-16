CATEGORIES
Honor Magic 7 Pro Android Phone Flaunts A 200MP Camera For Stunning Photos

by Aaron LeongThursday, January 16, 2025, 09:57 AM EDT
Honor is globally releasing the Magic 7 Pro slate phone initially to Europe and the UK, three months after China's rollout. As an Honor, the specs are expectedly impressive to take on the likes of Vivo, OnePlus, and Samsung. The Magic 7 Pro boasts a 200MP periscope telephoto camera, high-end display, 5,270mAh silicon-carbon battery, the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, a bunch of AI-related features, and flagship price to match.

China residents have had a few months to enjoy Honor's Magic 7 Pro smartphone and the global version is being released to steal the thunder from the Samsung S24 Ultras, Xiaomi X14 Ultras, and Oppo Find X8 Pros out there. Some aspects of the global Magic 7 Pro have been downgraded over the Chinese version, particularly a smaller battery (5,270 versus 5,820mAh) plus less stock RAM and storage (12GB/512GB versus 16GB/1TB), but the version we can get is still a beast.

Starting with performance, the Magic 7 Pro carries the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage (non-expandable). Unless you've been living under a rock lately, you'd know of the exciting real-world performance of the 8 Elite processor. Most of the flagships this year have or will have it, including the OnePlus 13 and Samsung S25. Honor is also leveraging the SoC's neural processing unit (NPU) and AI-powered image sensor processor (ISP) to feature "PC-level graphics" via AI Real-Time Rendering and AI Predictive Scheduling Engine.

Over at the front, there's a 6.8-inch 120Hz LTPO OLED panel rocking 1,600 nits peak brightness and 5,000 nits peak brightness when playing HDR content. Those sensitive to pulse width modulation flickers on phone displays will appreciate the 4,320Hz dimming frequency (generally anything above 500Hz is good). Honor also continues to improve screen drop protection with its proprietary glass coating called NanoCrystal Shield.

Photographers and videographers will enjoy some powerful imaging hardware. At the rear, there's a 50MP 1/1.3-inch f/1.4 main cam and 50MP f/2.0 ultrawide, but the spotlight is probably the 200MP periscope telephoto. It's capable of 3x optical zoom after which Honor's AI Super Zoom supposedly enhances clarity all the way to 100x digital zoom.

As mentioned, the global Magic 7 Pro gets a smaller capacity battery, but looks to be plenty enough for around 1.5 days of normal use. It's a silicon carbon cell, mind you, which is designed to store more energy in a smaller size than "traditional" lithium-ion batteries.

The Honor Magic 7 Pro will be initially launched in UK (£1,100) and Europe (€1,300) with further markets to come.
