Honda's Iconic Prelude Hybrid Coupe Makes An Exciting U-Turn For The US Market
If memory serves, the last Honda Preludes sold in the U.S. were fourth generation (1993-1996) models. Even though Preludes were fan favorites, Honda stopped sell them due to declining sales and that it was too expensive for the company to keep in the lineup (due to its unique chassis). Like the Accord Coupe and Acura Integra, the Prelude was ultimately discontinued in 2001.
When Honda showed off the Prelude concept in 2023, it became clear that Honda was ready to go all-in with the North American market again. Even though Honda hasn't divulged too many details for the 2026 production Prelude, we can speculate that the car shares much of Honda's DE5 platform that make up the 11th generation Civic, as well as the 2024 Acura Integra. Even the proclaimed hybrid electric powertrain is likely tweaked version of the ones found in the current hybrid Civics, Accords, and CR-Vs.
Still, the legendary nameplate is known for its fun, easily attainable driving experience, so its certain Honda sprinkled some of its magic dust to elevate these borrowed parts. For one, since Honda's hybrid powertrain doesn't have a traditional gearbox (but via direct-drive), Honda is introducing something called S+ Shift that should make the simulated gear changes of the fixed drive ratios "feel" quicker and more engaging. Honda marketing went to town with S+ Shift, saying that the feature can "deliver maximum levels of driver engagement" and "enhance the driving experience" while "maximizing the efficiency of the high-performance engine and high-output motor."
Although all the focus on software tuning and audio enhancement through speakers is worrisome when speaking about a Honda Prelude, we believe the final product should be a stormer to take on the Subaru BRZ or hardtop Mazda Miata. Besides the stylish design that includes the narrow full-width brake light against the sloping roofline, the front-engine Prelude is expected to receive the Civic Type R's dual-axis steering front suspension, which is designed to mitigate torque steer, as well as adaptive dampers.