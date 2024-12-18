CATEGORIES
home News

Honda's Iconic Prelude Hybrid Coupe Makes An Exciting U-Turn For The US Market

by Aaron LeongWednesday, December 18, 2024, 12:05 PM EDT
hero Honda%20Prelude%20Concept
Thanks to a great reception and numerous requests following its reveal at the 2023 Tokyo Auto Show, the sixth generation Honda Prelude is bound for U.S. shores next year. After gauging interest for the concept at the Japanese car show, Honda realized that the demand for the Prelude was too big to ignore. When it goes on sale in the U.S., the two-door sports car will feature a hybrid electric powertrain and S+ Shift to simulate quick gearchanges. 

Honda%20Prelude%20Concept%20with%20First%20Gen%20Prelude

If memory serves, the last Honda Preludes sold in the U.S. were fourth generation (1993-1996) models. Even though Preludes were fan favorites, Honda stopped sell them due to declining sales and that it was too expensive for the company to keep in the lineup (due to its unique chassis). Like the Accord Coupe and Acura Integra, the Prelude was ultimately discontinued in 2001. 

When Honda showed off the Prelude concept in 2023, it became clear that Honda was ready to go all-in with the North American market again. Even though Honda hasn't divulged too many details for the 2026 production Prelude, we can speculate that the car shares much of Honda's DE5 platform that make up the 11th generation Civic, as well as the 2024 Acura Integra. Even the proclaimed hybrid electric powertrain is likely tweaked version of the ones found in the current hybrid Civics, Accords, and CR-Vs.

Honda%20Prelude%20Concept

Still, the legendary nameplate is known for its fun, easily attainable driving experience, so its certain Honda sprinkled some of its magic dust to elevate these borrowed parts. For one, since Honda's hybrid powertrain doesn't have a traditional gearbox (but via direct-drive), Honda is introducing something called S+ Shift that should make the simulated gear changes of the fixed drive ratios "feel" quicker and more engaging. Honda marketing went to town with S+ Shift, saying that the feature can "deliver maximum levels of driver engagement" and "enhance the driving experience" while "maximizing the efficiency of the high-performance engine and high-output motor."

Honda%20Prelude%20Concept%20S+%20Shift

Although all the focus on software tuning and audio enhancement through speakers is worrisome when speaking about a Honda Prelude, we believe the final product should be a stormer to take on the Subaru BRZ or hardtop Mazda Miata. Besides the stylish design that includes the narrow full-width brake light against the sloping roofline, the front-engine Prelude is expected to receive the Civic Type R's dual-axis steering front suspension, which is designed to mitigate torque steer, as well as adaptive dampers.
Tags:  Automobiles, Honda, honda prelude, hybrid electric
TOP CONVERSATIONS
You Next Copilot PC Platform
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment