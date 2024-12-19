Honda Teases 0 Series EV Prototype: Sleek Design Or An Anteater On Wheels?
According to Honda, when the Honda 0 Series Saloon concept was first revealed at CES 2024, it wanted to show emphasis on how its upcoming EV designs will be low-slung, sitting very low to the ground. With this latest announcement, it seems like Honda is staying that course by keeping both prototype vehicles sleek and low. In others words, what we have here are future versions of slammed Hondas, folks.
From the shadowy photos, we can make out the silhouette and rear lighting of the cars. The vehicle on the left is more than likely the prototype version of the Saloon concept, possibly with nips and tucks to make it more production-friendly. Honda was able to marry space and EV powertrain by using unique packaging methods and a new thinner battery pack. In fact, the Saloon's roofline (at 55.1 inches) is two inches lower than the current Accord.
The vehicle on the right—named "Space-Hub"—is quite interesting as well. Its ride height is still low, but carries a larger greenhouse with a very vertical tailgate, indicating some sort of SUV (in the vein of a Hyundai Santa Fe) or perhaps an Odyssey-like minivan. With the current Odyssey nearing its lifecycle, there's expectation for Honda to offer hybridized or a full electric replacement to better compete with other makes.
Unlike the Honda Prologue EV SUV, which has shared GM bones, the 0 Series cars will be build on a new Honda platform. The company expects Honda 0 Series models to start production by 2026 to champion the company vision of a fresh new product line along with the promise of zero emissions (Jaguar Type 00, anyone?). Each model with sport unique features (such as the Saloon's steer-by-wire and priority on driving experience), but will be unified by a new vehicle OS, as well as automated driving tech.
Stay tuned to upcoming CES 2025 news this January to learn more about what Honda has in store.