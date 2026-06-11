CATEGORIES
home News

Honda Issues Massive Recall Of Nearly 900K Vehicles Over Winter Road Threat

by Aaron LeongThursday, June 11, 2026, 11:30 AM EDT
hero mdx
Honda of America has issued a major voluntary safety recall affecting roughly 880,000 SUVs and pickup trucks in the U.S. due to a defect that can cause severe rear subframe rust and potential suspension failure.

The recall impacts several popular high-volume models across both the Honda and Acura lineups. Models specifically included are the 2014-2020 Acura MDX, the 2016-2022 Honda Pilot, the 2017-2023 Honda Ridgeline, and the 2019-2023 Honda Passport.

The root problem stems from improper anti-corrosion coating applied during manufacturing. Over time, vehicles driven in the salt belt regions can experience aggressive corrosion on the rear subframe. Speaking of, this campaign is therefore limited to vehicles sold in Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

passport1

According to documents submitted to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the rust can severely compromise the structural integrity of the subframe. Allowed to progress far enough, it can cause the mounting points for the rear control arms or lower suspension arms to fracture and separate from the vehicle. Despite the severity of the structural defect, Honda reported that as of May 28, the automaker had not received any warranty claims, nor were there any reports of accidents, injuries, or deaths related to the subframe rust.

To stay proactive on this issue, Honda and Acura dealerships will inspect the rear subframe of recalled vehicles. Based on the level of rust found during the inspection, technicians will install a rear subframe reinforcement kit designed to brace the assembly. If the technician discovers that the corrosion has already progressed too far, the dealership will repair or replace damaged components entirely. All inspection and repair work will be free of charge to the vehicle owners.

Honda is sending out notification letters to owners detailing when to schedule an appointment with an authorized dealer. In the meantime, if you'd like to check if your vehicle is included in the recall, use the official Honda/Acura recall website (PDF) and enter your car's 17-digit VIN, or you can also check the NHTSA recall database.
Tags:  Cars, Recall, Honda, (nyse:hmc)
AL

Aaron Leong

Tech enthusiast, YouTuber, engineer, rock climber, family guy. 'Nuff said.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use