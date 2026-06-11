Honda Issues Massive Recall Of Nearly 900K Vehicles Over Winter Road Threat
According to documents submitted to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the rust can severely compromise the structural integrity of the subframe. Allowed to progress far enough, it can cause the mounting points for the rear control arms or lower suspension arms to fracture and separate from the vehicle. Despite the severity of the structural defect, Honda reported that as of May 28, the automaker had not received any warranty claims, nor were there any reports of accidents, injuries, or deaths related to the subframe rust.
To stay proactive on this issue, Honda and Acura dealerships will inspect the rear subframe of recalled vehicles. Based on the level of rust found during the inspection, technicians will install a rear subframe reinforcement kit designed to brace the assembly. If the technician discovers that the corrosion has already progressed too far, the dealership will repair or replace damaged components entirely. All inspection and repair work will be free of charge to the vehicle owners.
Honda is sending out notification letters to owners detailing when to schedule an appointment with an authorized dealer. In the meantime, if you'd like to check if your vehicle is included in the recall, use the official Honda/Acura recall website (PDF) and enter your car's 17-digit VIN, or you can also check the NHTSA recall database.