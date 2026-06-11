Honda Issues Massive Recall Of Nearly 900K Vehicles Over Winter Road Threat





The recall impacts several popular high-volume models across both the Honda and Acura lineups. Models specifically included are the 2014-2020 Acura MDX, the 2016-2022 Honda Pilot , the 2017-2023 Honda Ridgeline, and the 2019-2023 Honda Passport.





The root problem stems from improper anti-corrosion coating applied during manufacturing. Over time, vehicles driven in the salt belt regions can experience aggressive corrosion on the rear subframe. Speaking of, this campaign is therefore limited to vehicles sold in Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.







