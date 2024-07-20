ViewSonic LX700-4K RGB Laser Projector Can Throw 300 Inches Of 240Hz Gaming Bliss







ViewSonic just leveled up its LX700-4K projector by adding an RGB laser to its newest model, aptly called the LX700-4K RGB. In doing so, ViewSonic can (and does) lay claim to offering the first-ever ceiling-mounted home projector powered by RGB laser technology. And like the previous iteration with laser phosphor technology, the LX700-4K RGB has gamers in its sights (a segment ViewSonic has been focusing on for several years now).





As the model name implies, this is a 4K resolution (3840x2160) projector, with a standard 60Hz refresh rate. For gaming, users can hop into the advanced settings and configure 240Hz at 1080p and 120Hz at 1440p, with a 4.2ms response time.









"Beyond excelling in delivering cinematic experiences, the LX700-4K RGB meets the high-quality gaming standards for popular consoles like Xbox and PlayStation. The combination of QHD 1440p at 120Hz strikes a perfect balance between resolution and refresh rate for an immersive gaming experience. It provides fluid, detailed images, even during fast-paced action, allowing gamers to enjoy smooth performance without sacrificing image quality," ViewSonic says.





The other big (literally) upside is that it can throw up to a 300-inch image, provided you have the wall space and/or a large enough projection screen to accommodate a massive display. Whether going that big or something far more modest, ViewSonic says the combination of horizontal and vertical keystone correction, along with 4-core adjustments, ensures the beamed image will retain the correct shape and symmetry.













ViewSonic's newest projector is powered by a 0.65-inch Digital Micromirror Device (DMD) chip and employs Digital Light Processing (DLP) technology. Moving over to an RGB laser cranks the laser lumens to 5,200 (versus 3,500 ANSI lumens on the non-RGB model—see ViewSonic's PDF explainer on the different between ANSI lumens and RGB laser lumens). And while we'd have to see them side-by-side, it stands to reason that the image quality is improved on the new RGB model.













Related, ViewSonic is claiming 100% coverage of the BT.2020 color gamut. Other notable features include HDR/HLG support, a light source lifespan of up to 20,000 hours in normal mode or 30,000 hours in eco mode, a built-in 15W speaker, and connectivity that consists of a 3.5mm audio-out jack, two USB Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.0 port specifically for an Xbox console, a second HDMI 2.0 port with eARC support, and a serial port (RS-232).



