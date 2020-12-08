Here's Your Best Chance To Grab A Radeon RX 6900 XT This Morning





Today is the big day for AMD's flagship Radeon RX 6900 XT . Reviews should be arriving shortly, which means that the cards will also soon be available for sale. Unfortunately for all of the gaming enthusiasts out there, the promised performance potential of the Radeon RX 6900 XT; the fact that it's the top-end SKU which is limited by yields; and that its $500 cheaper than the GeForce RTX 3090 will ensure that this will be a hot ticket item for those looking to game at 4K resolutions.

Even with all of this in mind, we've got some links below of retailers that should have the Radeon RX 6900 XT in stock. You will have to keep in mind, however, that at this time only reference cards are available to purchase. That means that your options are pretty limited as to where you can buy the cards for now.

With that being said, there are custom Radeon RX 6900 XT cards that are in the pipeline, and we should see those start to trickle into the channel over the next few weeks.

The Radeon RX 6900 XT is rated with a total board power of 300 watts, and comes with a total of 80 compute units (up from 60 and 72 compute units on the Radeon RX 6800 and Radeon RX 6800 XT respectively). You're also looking at a game clock of 2,015MHz and a boost clock of 2,250MHz. There's 16GB of GDDR6 memory onboard running on a 256-bit bus, and AMD is promising performance that is directly comparable to the dominant GeForce RTX 3090.

We'll have to wait for the benchmarks to drop before we can ascertain if AMD is accurate about those performance claims, and we'll especially want to keep an eye on ray tracing benchmarks. Ray tracing performance was a relative sore point for both the Radeon RX 6800 and Radeon RX 6800 XT in our review versus the GeForce RTX 3070 and GeForce RTX 3080. NVIDIA has been doing ray tracing in hardware for over two years now, and this is AMD's first crack at it, so some early teething problems are to be expected. Hopefully, the sheer power of the "fully fleshed out" Big Navi GPU in the Radeon RX 6900 XT will help it to power through games with ray tracing enabled.

Stay tuned for our review on the Radeon RX 6900 XT and the announcement of custom cards from your favorite AIB partners.