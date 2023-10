Here's The Latest On LGA 1700 Cooler Compatibility With Intel's Next-Gen Arrow Lake CPUs

From the Azza Cube 360 Installation manual



Intel has just released its 14th generation refresh, which is a simple "drop-in" upgrade for existing Z690 and Z790 motherboard owners. Rumors of its next generation Arrow Lake CPUs are already in place, including compatibility with existing CPU coolers. Due to the illustration in the manual of the Azza Cube 360 installation manual, we now know that LGA 1851 will be compatible with existing coolers.It seems to be the same as LGA 1700, allowing PC builders to breathe easier this upcoming upgrade cycle. CPU coolers—both air and liquid—often tend to last for years, and can be easily moved from system to system. Having the ability to reuse them in new platforms is certainly a boon for those wishing to upgrade, minimizing platform upgrade costs. One of the early issues with new platforms is the hesitation for PC builders to not want to take the jump by buying different RAM, coolers, etc. This helps to reduce the barrier of entry if one can use existing CPU coolers with the same compatibility.While it is too early to tell any other signs of Intel's upcoming Arrow Lake CPUs, we can at least devise some clues as to the physical nature of the socket. PC gamers - keep those Intel mounting screws and brackets safe for your CPU coolers, you may be needing them in the future!