ASUS Built A Portable Wi-Fi 6 Tri-Band Travel Router For Connectivity On The Go

by Alan VelascoFriday, January 12, 2024, 10:00 AM EDT
ASUS is unveiling the RT-AX57 Go, a portable tri-mode router that delivers some serious features despite its small size. Because it’s meant to be taken on the road it has the ability to connect to 4G and 5G mobile networks alongside WISPs (Public WiFi mode), making it a viable option for frequent travelers. It has support for 160MHz WiFi channels and can handle up to 70 clients.

According to ASUS “users can connect to their phone’s 4G or 5G mobile hotspot simply by connecting it to the router’s USB WAN port” and “when using public WiFi with a wireless internet service provider (WISP), they can create a private hotspot with enhanced security.” It can also serve as a traditional at home router or access point that works with a user’s internet service provider.

Security features are an important part of the RT-AX57 Go package. Users receive subscription free access to the AiProtection Classic by Trend Micro for network security. Moreover, ASUS says that Security Scan will “let users check their network integrity with just one click, with a summary and diagnoses to fix potential issues right away.”

Users who utilize VPNs as part of their workflow will also appreciate that the RT-AX57 Go has support for both OpenVPN and WireGuard. ASUS says that the device will support more than 30 different VPN providers, however, only SurfShark is mentioned by name. Business users will welcome the ability to use site-to-site VPNs.

ASUS has a compelling device in the RT-AX57 Go, providing some serious Wi-Fi oomph with the ability to support so many clients. All while also providing useful features that cater to road warriors.
Tags:  Asus, security, Router, wi-fi 6, ces2024
