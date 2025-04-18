Hennessey Venom F5 Evolution Flexes 2031 HP Of Ripped Petrol Power

Texas-based specialty automaker and tuner Hennessey has just mic-dropped the competition and yelled 'Bite me!' to EVs with its beastly, gas-powered Venom F5 Evolution. Thanks to a 6.6-liter twin-turbo fossil-suckin' V8 motor, the F5 Evolution produces 2,031 horses, thus making it the most powerful ICE production car in history. And don't worry if you're a current Venom F5 owner and suddenly feel left out: the motor can be purchased as part of an upgrade package. It'll cost you a pretty penny, but it'll be worth it. Yee-haw, indeed.
The folks at Hennessey Special Vehicles have never shied away from a challenge, at least in making cars go faster while breaking records along the way. Earlier this year, to commemorate the automaker's 34 years in business, we saw how it turned either a Dark Horse Mustang or Mustang GT into the Super Venom
with 850 hp and 650 lb-ft of torque. This week, we get the Venom F5 Evolution, the latest and greatest upgrade to the already potent 1,800 hp Venom F5
.
As mentioned, the F5 Evolution is the most powerful gasoline production car ever made and the engine behind that is quite special. Developed together with Ilmor Engineering (that has a long history of hi-po engine development for things like F1 and WRC), the Hennessey 6.6-liter twin-turbo V8 boasts some first or at least significant innovations. The two turbos are the largest pairing of their kind, the pistons are oval-shaped (similar to Ferrari's recent patent filing for its V12), plus there are titanium connector rods, exhausts, and new valve covers for weight savings.
Ultimately, the engine outputs a potent 2,031 from pure fossil fuel along with 1,445 lb-ft of torque on Shell E85 pump fuel. The factory claims that the car can hit zero to 200 mph in 10.3 seconds, although knowing Hennessey
, a video proving the car's performance numbers will probably come soon.
A neat part of the F5 Evolution is that it stands as an upgrade package
. Therefore, Venom F5 owners can fork over $285k to get their cars up to speed or that new customers can pay for that on top of the cool $2 million for the donor car. Either way, the upgraded hypercar gets new adaptive suspension, six drive modes, and improved aero, including a new front splitter, tire wake deflectors, front arch louvers, and dive planes for each front wheel. There's also an added-cost Touring option that adds seats with more bolstering and a cup holder.