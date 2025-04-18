CATEGORIES
Hennessey Venom F5 Evolution Flexes 2031 HP Of Ripped Petrol Power

by Aaron LeongFriday, April 18, 2025, 11:17 AM EDT
hero hennessey venom f5 evo wide1
Texas-based specialty automaker and tuner Hennessey has just mic-dropped the competition and yelled 'Bite me!' to EVs with its beastly, gas-powered Venom F5 Evolution. Thanks to a 6.6-liter twin-turbo fossil-suckin' V8 motor, the F5 Evolution produces 2,031 horses, thus making it the most powerful ICE production car in history. And don't worry if you're a current Venom F5 owner and suddenly feel left out: the motor can be purchased as part of an upgrade package. It'll cost you a pretty penny, but it'll be worth it. Yee-haw, indeed.

hennessey venom f5 evo front1

The folks at Hennessey Special Vehicles have never shied away from a challenge, at least in making cars go faster while breaking records along the way. Earlier this year, to commemorate the automaker's 34 years in business, we saw how it turned either a Dark Horse Mustang or Mustang GT into the Super Venom with 850 hp and 650 lb-ft of torque. This week, we get the Venom F5 Evolution, the latest and greatest upgrade to the already potent 1,800 hp Venom F5.

venom f5 engine

As mentioned, the F5 Evolution is the most powerful gasoline production car ever made and the engine behind that is quite special. Developed together with Ilmor Engineering (that has a long history of hi-po engine development for things like F1 and WRC), the Hennessey 6.6-liter twin-turbo V8 boasts some first or at least significant innovations. The two turbos are the largest pairing of their kind, the pistons are oval-shaped (similar to Ferrari's recent patent filing for its V12), plus there are titanium connector rods, exhausts, and new valve covers for weight savings.

Ultimately, the engine outputs a potent 2,031 from pure fossil fuel along with 1,445 lb-ft of torque on Shell E85 pump fuel. The factory claims that the car can hit zero to 200 mph in 10.3 seconds, although knowing Hennessey, a video proving the car's performance numbers will probably come soon.

hennessey venom f5 evo side1

A neat part of the F5 Evolution is that it stands as an upgrade package. Therefore, Venom F5 owners can fork over $285k to get their cars up to speed or that new customers can pay for that on top of the cool $2 million for the donor car. Either way, the upgraded hypercar gets new adaptive suspension, six drive modes, and improved aero, including a new front splitter, tire wake deflectors, front arch louvers, and dive planes for each front wheel. There's also an added-cost Touring option that adds seats with more bolstering and a cup holder.
Tags:  Automobiles, Texas, hypercar, hennessey
