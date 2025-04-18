Hennessey Venom F5 Evolution Flexes 2031 HP Of Ripped Petrol Power





Texas-based specialty automaker and tuner Hennessey has just mic-dropped the competition and yelled 'Bite me!' to EVs with its beastly, gas-powered Venom F5 Evolution. Thanks to a 6.6-liter twin-turbo fossil-suckin' V8 motor, the F5 Evolution produces 2,031 horses, thus making it the most powerful ICE production car in history. And don't worry if you're a current Venom F5 owner and suddenly feel left out: the motor can be purchased as part of an upgrade package. It'll cost you a pretty penny, but it'll be worth it. Yee-haw, indeed.













The folks at Hennessey Special Vehicles have never shied away from a challenge, at least in making cars go faster while breaking records along the way. Earlier this year, to commemorate the automaker's 34 years in business, we saw how it turned either a Dark Horse Mustang or Mustang GT into the Super Venom with 850 hp and 650 lb-ft of torque. This week, we get the Venom F5 Evolution, the latest and greatest upgrade to the already potent 1,800 hp Venom F5













As mentioned, the F5 Evolution is the most powerful gasoline production car ever made and the engine behind that is quite special. Developed together with Ilmor Engineering (that has a long history of hi-po engine development for things like F1 and WRC), the Hennessey 6.6-liter twin-turbo V8 boasts some first or at least significant innovations. The two turbos are the largest pairing of their kind, the pistons are oval-shaped (similar to Ferrari's recent patent filing for its V12), plus there are titanium connector rods, exhausts, and new valve covers for weight savings.





Ultimately, the engine outputs a potent 2,031 from pure fossil fuel along with 1,445 lb-ft of torque on Shell E85 pump fuel. The factory claims that the car can hit zero to 200 mph in 10.3 seconds, although knowing Hennessey , a video proving the car's performance numbers will probably come soon.











