HOT Handheld Deals: Score A Lenovo Legion Go, MSI Claw And Steam Deck Below MSRP





At this point, the handheld gaming market is more mature than it was when Valve introduced its Steam Deck a couple of years ago. It's a more competitive landscape now than it was in early 2022, and as we know, competition breeds better pricing for consumers. This is on display with several handheld gaming consoles selling for below MSRP right now.





Lenovo's Legion Go with a Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor inside and 512GB of storage. It's on sale for $628.99 at Amazon (save $71), which is a 10% discount off its regular price. It's also the lowest we've ever seen this particular console with the Z1 Extreme option.





We're intimately familiar with Lenovo's handheld—check out our Legion Go review for our full thoughts, benchmarks, and analysis. Straight to the point, it's a great option with a beautiful high resolution display, comfortable controllers, an innovative FPS mode, and great battery life when in low power mode. Performance is pretty good too.





If you want more storage, you can find the Legion Go with a 1TB SSD for $699.99 at Best Buy (save $50).













Another handheld that's currently on sale is MSI's Claw with Intel inside—it's marked down to $649.99 at Best Buy (save $50). Just note that this is the lower end SKU with an Intel Core Ultra 135H processor (based on Meteor Lake), rather than the faster Core Ultra 155H.





We haven't spent any hands-on time with the Claw so we can't offer first-hand experience on its features and performance. That said, you're looking at a system with an 7-inch display with a 1920x1080 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. It's also powered by Intel's Arc graphics (integrated onto the Core Ultra 135H chip).













Last but certainly not least, you can score a refurbished Steam Deck for a discount from Valve, with prices starting at $279. That gets you the base Steam Deck model with 64GB of eMMC storage. That's $70 below the MSRP on a non-refurbished unit.





Here's a look at what's available and the savings compared to a new unit...

Refurbished Steam Deck (64GB eMMC): $279 (save $70)

$279 (save $70) Refurbished Steam Deck (256GB SSD): $319 (save $80)

The savings get bigger the further up you move in the storage chain, culminating in a $90 discount for the 512GB SSD model. Note that these are certified refurbished that carry the same one-year warranty as a brand new model.



"Each certified refurbished Steam Deck has been thoroughly tested to the same high standards as our retail units. Every device goes through a complete factory reset, software update, and an extensive examination involving over 100 tests at one of Valve's facilities. Among the tests are all controller inputs, the audio system, the screen, and internals. Battery health is also assessed to ensure proper functionality and longevity," Valve explains.





Valve also notes that its refurbished units may have "minor cosmetic blemishes," but are functionally sound.



