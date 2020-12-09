CATEGORIES
home News
by Brittany GoettingWednesday, December 09, 2020, 11:06 AM EDT

After Missing Xbox Series X Launch, Halo Infinite Launch Date Officially Pushed To Fall 2021

halo infinite exterior

It has been a long time coming, but we finally have a release window for Halo Infinite. 343 Industries recently announced that Halo Infinite will launch sometime in Fall 2021. There is still no exact release date, but the game will likely be available sometime before next year's holiday season.

The announcement came alongside the game’s most recent news update. Halo Infinite Campaign Project Lead Joseph Staten noted, “...from now until then, every one of us at 343i and our great partner teams will be building, testing, and polishing an experience we hope all of you love.” They stated toward the end of the post that 343i will continue to provide fans updates about the game’s developments.

halo infinite armor

Halo Infinite was originally supposed to launch this past November alongside the release of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Rumors starting floating around over the summer that the game was delayed. 343i then announced in August that Halo Infinite was delayed until 2021 to provide them more time to work on the "most ambitious" Halo game ever. 

The most recent Halo Infinite update also included information about the art and graphics of the game. 343i showed off some gameplay this past July and they received criticism for Halo Infinite’s underwhelming graphics. 343i Director of Art Management Neill Harrison remarked in the latest update that, “...the reality is that the art and visuals weren’t at the bar we hold for Halo-- even in a work-in-progress state.” It was noted that the game will maintain its current classic art style. However, Ani Shastry, Development Manager for the Graphics team on Halo Infinite, insisted that the team has taken fans' feedback into consideration and is “looking at areas where we can learn and do better.”

halo infinite interior

The update discussed the developer’s plan for the player’s overall experience as well. The company argued that its want to promote “healthy engagement” and avoid creating a “grind-machine.” 343i want players to enjoy their experience with the game, no matter how much or how little the player plays the game. 343i also noted that the game will not contain loot boxes or random rewards. There will be some premium cosmetics, but some cosmetic customization content will still be available through regular gameplay.

343i has stated that its goal is to be more open with their player base. The next news update should be released sometime early in the new year. Fingers crossed we will get an exact release date soon. 

Images courtesy of 343 Industries. 

Tags:  halo, 343 industries, halo infinite

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gaming GPU
RX 6800 XT
RX 6800
RX 6900 XT
GF RTX 3080
GF RTX 3070
GF RTX 3090
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms