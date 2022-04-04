Halo Infinite Dev Acknowledges Players Are Out Of Patience For New Content
Halo Infinite started off strong but is now experiencing a bit of a slump. Players at first enjoyed the campaign. Nevertheless, they are hungering for more and there is nothing to sate their appeitite. Halo Infinite players are growing impatient for new content and developers have noted that their frustrations are justified.
Halo Infinite was released this past November and was generally well received. 343 Industries boasted in January that there were over 20 million active players. This has made Halo Infinite the most successful Halo launch to date. However, players have grown bored with the game’s existing content and lengthy first season. Developers have promised that new content is on the way. Nevertheless, nothing new has yet been made available and developers have been reluctant to reveal exact release dates.
Halo Infinite players are disappointed by the content drought and the delays which seem to have plagued the developers. Online and split-screen campaign co-op has been delayed until an unknown date sometime during Season 2. Forge will not make an appearance until, at the very earliest, Season 3. It is unclear when these updates will be available, given that the current season will last nearly six months. 343 Industries promised that future seasons will be three months in length, but players are not confident.
Halo Infinite fans have not responded well to Jarrad’s explanation. Many have contended that the game was not ready when it was released early this past fall and that they have been forced to wait for simple game basics. Some have also argued that the game was in development for far too long for such content droughts to be acceptable. Players are requesting some kind of road map and greater support for the game.
Halo Infinite Season 2: Lone Wolves is set to release on May 3, 2022. It will purportedly feature “a mix of cinematics, story-themed Events, Battle Pass items, and more that embody the Lone Wolves theme.” There will also be playlist updates, balance changes, and most importantly, new modes and maps. The development of Season 2 appears so far to be moving along smoothly and players should therefore expect a little new content on its release date.
Images courtesy of 343 Industries/Microsoft
343 Industries acknowledged players’ frustrations and argued that it understands that players are “out of patience.” Developer Brian Jarrard remarked, “We're certainly not happy to be unable to meet player and community expectations, it's a difficult situation that's going to take the team time to work through.” He further noted that the team is focused on the upcoming Season 2 and that there is “a lot of production planning, costing, planning, hiring, etc.”
