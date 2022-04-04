CATEGORIES
home News
by Brittany GoettingMonday, April 04, 2022, 10:35 AM EDT

Halo Infinite Dev Acknowledges Players Are Out Of Patience For New Content

halo infinite gameplay
Halo Infinite started off strong but is now experiencing a bit of a slump. Players at first enjoyed the campaign. Nevertheless, they are hungering for more and there is nothing to sate their appeitite. Halo Infinite players are growing impatient for new content and developers have noted that their frustrations are justified.

Halo Infinite was released this past November and was generally well received. 343 Industries boasted in January that there were over 20 million active players. This has made Halo Infinite the most successful Halo launch to date. However, players have grown bored with the game’s existing content and lengthy first season. Developers have promised that new content is on the way. Nevertheless, nothing new has yet been made available and developers have been reluctant to reveal exact release dates.

Halo Infinite players are disappointed by the content drought and the delays which seem to have plagued the developers. Online and split-screen campaign co-op has been delayed until an unknown date sometime during Season 2. Forge will not make an appearance until, at the very earliest, Season 3. It is unclear when these updates will be available, given that the current season will last nearly six months. 343 Industries promised that future seasons will be three months in length, but players are not confident.

halo infinite vehicle
343 Industries acknowledged players’ frustrations and argued that it understands that players are “out of patience.” Developer Brian Jarrard remarked, “We're certainly not happy to be unable to meet player and community expectations, it's a difficult situation that's going to take the team time to work through.” He further noted that the team is focused on the upcoming Season 2 and that there is “a lot of production planning, costing, planning, hiring, etc.”

Halo Infinite fans have not responded well to Jarrad’s explanation. Many have contended that the game was not ready when it was released early this past fall and that they have been forced to wait for simple game basics. Some have also argued that the game was in development for far too long for such content droughts to be acceptable. Players are requesting some kind of road map and greater support for the game.

Halo Infinite Season 2: Lone Wolves is set to release on May 3, 2022. It will purportedly feature “a mix of cinematics, story-themed Events, Battle Pass items, and more that embody the Lone Wolves theme.” There will also be playlist updates, balance changes, and most importantly, new modes and maps. The development of Season 2 appears so far to be moving along smoothly and players should therefore expect a little new content on its release date.

Images courtesy of 343 Industries/Microsoft
Tags:  Microsoft, (nasdaq:msft), 343-industries, halo infinite
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
What Are You Playing Now?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2022 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment