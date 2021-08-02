Halo Infinite Battle Royale Mode Rumored, Bots Already Frighteningly Good In Tech Preview





Going with the trend of many games these days, Halo Infinite could be getting a battle royale mode if new files datamined from the game are anything to go by. Perhaps this is an extra asset created "just in case," or maybe there is a chance at a Halo Battle Royale mode considering what we now know from the technical test.

On Friday, Resetera forum user DukeBlueBall posted what sounds like Halo multiplayer announcer Jeff Steitzer saying "BATTLE ROYALE" in his well-known action movie-trailer style voice. While this could be a fluke, Duke claims that this has been datamined from the Halo Technical Preview that concluded on Sunday. Other commenters on the post believe that this could be an extra asset, as we mentioned, or it is a way of referencing a custom game mode. Of course, there are also a handful of people who think it would be illogical to have a Halo Battle Royale mode, but what if it did come to fruition?













Nowadays, many modern shooters now ship with a Battle Royale or similar game mode, as that has become the trend since games like PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) came out. Thus, it would not be out of line for 343 Industries to package the popular game mode with the upcoming Halo to reap the rewards, such as having a larger initial player base.











