by Shane McGlaunSunday, May 24, 2020, 11:45 AM EDT

Halo Details Halo 3 Insider Testing: It's Coming Soon And Here's What To Expect It

Of all the video games Microsoft has been involved with over the years, the Halo franchise is one of the most iconic. Halo games initially launched for the Xbox console as exclusives, but have trickled onto the PC for PC gamers to enjoy via the Halo: The Master Chief Collection. Another game in the Halo franchise is coming to that collection, and this time it's Halo 3.

On Friday, 343 Industries announced that Halo 3 flighting was up next for the Master Chief Collection on PC. 343 Industries is in the early stages of flighting in Ring 1. It promised that next week a pared-down flight build would be delivered to partners, which is quicker than usual for the developer. The goal is to have Halo 3 public flight kicked off in the first half of June, allowing the community to get involved in testing.

Gamers wanting to get in on the Halo 3 public flight need to be registered for the Halo Insider program to participate in future flights. Those who are registered need to ensure they have updated their Halo Insider profile. It's unclear how many people will be invited to the initial public flight.

The Halo Insider program launched for the Master Chief Collection in March 2019. So far, the Master Chief Collection includes Halo: Reach, Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, and Halo 2: Anniversary. Halo 2 landed on PC in limited public beta in April 2020. When the game entered limited beta, developers reminded fans that the way gamers were invited to the beta had changed. Developers had moved away from multiple emails transitioning to a self-service model with all communications moved to Halo Waypoint. Halo: The Master Chief Collection is available on Steam now for $39.99.



Tags:  Microsoft, (nasdaq:msft), halo-the-master-chief-collection, halo 3
Via:  Halowaypoint
