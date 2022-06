How Hackers Stole Personal Data Of 2 Million Americans From Shields Health Care

Shields is currently conducting an ongoing review of the impacted data, but, so far, the healthcare provider has no evidence that any of the information involved in the breach has been used for identity theft or fraud. Nonetheless, Shields still encourages impacted individuals to consider taking steps to protect their information and accounts, including ordering a credit report, setting up credit fraud alerts, and placing credit freezes. Information about these steps is provided in the notice. The healthcare provider will directly contact those who have been impacted, once the review has been completed. Shields has already reported this incident to federal law enforcement and plans to notify relevant state and federal regulators, as well.The notice contains the following statement regarding the steps Shields has taken in response to this incident: “Shields takes the confidentiality, privacy, and security of information in our care seriously. Upon discovery, we took steps to secure our systems, including rebuilding certain systems, and conducted a thorough investigation to confirm the nature and scope of the activity and to determine who may be affected. Additionally, while we have safeguards in place to protect data in our care, we continue to review and further enhance these protections as part of our ongoing commitment to data security.”