Microsoft Finally Figured Out A Way To Protect Office From Malware Macros





Most commonly used alongside Excel, macros are a tool for Office applications that allow for task automation beyond typical formulaic control. Today they look different, but macros have existed in Excel since its first release. The version of macros we see today takes advantage of Microsoft's programming language, Visual Basic, and more specifically the 'for Applications' variant. This is an extremely powerful, albeit potentially dangerous tool.















To combat this, Microsoft has stated that they are changing the behavior in Microsoft Office applications. Upon downloading a file or attachment from an unknown or untrusted source, the end-user will see a red bar with a security warning. This behavior will be the default for all users upon the Office 2203 update starting in April 2022. Microsoft advises system administrators to enforce this policy according to new security baselines.







