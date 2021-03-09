CATEGORIES
home News
by Nathan OrdTuesday, March 09, 2021, 09:17 PM EDT

Hackers Breach 150K Live Surveillance Cameras At Tesla, Cloudflare, Jails And It's Ugly

hackers access 150000 live camera at many organizations hero
Over the last couple of weeks, hackers have been out in force, breaking into Microsoft Exchange and other services. Now, a group of international hackers who view themselves as vigilantes have breached Silicon Valley-startup Verkada Inc. This gave the hackers access to the live feeds of 150,000 surveillance cameras installed in numerous businesses and organizations.

Today, the hacker group went public, explaining that they had footage from Tesla, Cloudflare Inc., and many other high-profile organizations. Moreover, the hackers accessed footage from “inside women’s health clinics, psychiatric hospitals and the offices of Verkada itself.” One video even showed footage from inside Florida-hospital Halifax Health in which eight hospital workers tackled a man and pinned him to a bed.

hackers access 150000 live camera at many organizations including tesla
Shanghai Tesla Factory Image Credit: Tillie Kottman

Another video was filmed inside a Tesla warehouse in Shanghai, which showed workers on the assembly line. The hackers gained access to 222 other Tesla factory and warehouse cameras. The reason for hacking these companies and organizations was “lots of curiosity, fighting for freedom of information and against intellectual property, a huge dose of anti-capitalism, a hint of anarchism -- and it’s also just too much fun not to do it,” according to hacker Tillie Kottman.

Kottman also explained that the group of hackers, dubbed “Advanced Persistent Threat 69420,” obtained root access on the cameras without much work, meaning they effectively had free rein over the system. This access level was achieved using a “Super Admin” account found on the internet. This could allow data exfiltration or a pivot point to access other systems within Verkada customers’ systems. Thankfully, the hackers only intent seemed to be raising awareness of wide-scale surveillance. We reached out to Kottman and they provided direct verification of the compromised assets. Kottman also explained to Bloomberg that the hack "exposes just how broadly we’re being surveilled, and how little care is put into at least securing the platforms used to do so, pursuing nothing but profit.”

hackers access 150000 live camera at many organizations bank
Inside Vault Camera At Bank of Utah, Credit: Tillie Kottman

hackers access 150000 live camera at many organizations list
Screen Of Spreadsheet With All Breached Company Cameras, Credit: Tillie Kottman

Since the attack went public, Verkada has disabled internal administrator accounts to prevent unauthorized access and is simultaneously “investigating the scale and scope of this potential issue.” The company is working to notify customers who may have impacted by the breach. We have included a short list of companies and organizations not included in the above spreadsheet:
  • Sandy Hook Elementary School - Newtown, Connecticut
  • Madison County Jail - Huntsville, Alabama
  • Luxury gym Equinox
  • Wadley Regional Medical Center - Texarkana, Texas
  • All other Verkada customers (listed in spreadsheet snipped above.)
Overall, this is both fascinating and terrifying at the same time as it shows anyone can be vulnerable, which seems to be a recurring theme. If any company has Verkada cameras installed, it is possible that they were improperly accessed by outside parties. We will have to see how many customers have been affected in the coming days, so keep an eye on HotHardware for updates.
Tags:  Surveillance, security, Tesla, Hack, Hacker, cybersecurity, CloudFlare

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gaming GPU
RX 6800 XT
RX 6800
RX 6900 XT
GF RTX 3080
GF RTX 3070
GF RTX 3090
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms