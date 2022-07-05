Hacker Claims Theft Of 1 Billion Police Records In China's Largest Data Breach Ever









Earlier this year, multiple US law enforcement agencies completed a joint operation with authorities from the United Kingdom, Europol, Portugal, Germany, Sweden, and Romania. This coordinated police action, dubbed Operation TOURNIQUET , culminated in the seizure of the RaidForums domain names, as well as the arrest of the website's founder and administrator. RaidForums was a popular hub of cybercriminal activity where users shared stolen data. Over the site's seven year run, its users exchanged databases containing a total of over 10 billion unique records, including 47 million T-Mobile records that the company tried to buy back By taking down RaidForums and arresting its founder, the Department of Justice hoped to disrupt the illegal sale of stolen information online. However, shortly after RaidForums went offline, a new site known as Breach Forums appeared on the web, presenting itself as a successor to RaidForums and sporting almost identical visual design. The new site's users have wasted no time sharing databases containing all the information previously shared on RaidForums, as well as newly stolen information. Now, Breach Forums looks to be home to China's largest data breach





Breach Forums post announcing the sale of the Shanghai National Police database (click to enlarge)





Late last week, a Breach Forums user by the name of “ChinaDan” posted to the website claiming to posses a recently leaked copy of the Shanghai National Police database. According to the post, the database contains the personal information of 1 billion Chinese nationals, along with several billion case records. The personal information includes the following: