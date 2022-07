Hacker Claims Theft Of 1 Billion Police Records In China's Largest Data Breach Ever

ChinaDan listed the entire database for sale at a price of 10 Bitcoin, which amounts to $204,280 at the time of writing. The post started what has quickly become the website’s most viewed thread, with over 680,000 views, leading the moderators to lock the thread, citing spam. While the thread was still active, some Breach Forums users have questioned the authenticity of the data, asking why such a valuable trove of data is listed for a relatively low price. Nonetheless, at least some of the data appears to be real.The forum post includes a download link for a significant chunk of sample data, and Karen Hao, a reporter for the Wall Street Journal, tried calling some of the numbers listed in the sample data. She was able to talk to nine different people who confirmed the exact information listed in the data set. Changpeng Zhao, CEO of Binance, also stated on Twitter that his company’s threat intelligence has detected 1 billion resident records for sale online and speculated that the data leak was likely the result of a bug in an Elastic Search deployment used by a government agency. The CEO announced that Binance has stepped up its user verification process for potential victims of the data leak and urged all other platforms to enhance their security measures as well.We have yet to see whether ChinaDan does actually possess a recently obtained database containing the personal information and police records of 1 billion Chinese residents, but, if the Breach Forum user is telling the truth, this data breach would be the largest in China’s history.