Rockstar Remastering GTA 5 For Xbox And PS5 In Glorious 4K60 With Ray Tracing

Did you imagine when Grand Theft Auto V came out for the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 in 2013, that we'd be seeing a fresh retail re-release of it nine years later? Much like The Elder Scrolls Part V: Skyrim—which hails from the same era— GTA V has been an enduring success and is about to get its third re-release.

There's no fancy subtitle or name change; Grand Theft Auto V is coming to PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X|S consoles on March 15th. That's not to say it's exactly the same experience, though. The versions for the current-gen consoles support 60 FPS, HDR output, ray-tracing, "improved texture quality," faster loading times, "immersive 3D audio," and support for platform-specific features, like the PS5's DualSense haptics.





Of course, the whole reason that Grand Theft Auto V is still the sensation that it is lies in its online mode. Rockstar has always talked about Grand Theft Auto Online as if it were an entirely separate game, and that's understandable given the differences in their content. But after the re-release launches, it will in fact be available as an entirely separate game—and it'll be free for the first three months after launch on PS5.



