Rockstar Confirms GTA Online Player's Game Load Fix And Delivers Bug Bounty Reward
Earlier in the month, a GTA Online fan found a way to significantly reduce the load times for the popular game. Now, Rockstar has since confirmed the issue and has tipped its hat to t0st by way of bug bounty payout. Moreover, an update will be coming in the future that includes the fix, so hopefully, all players can enjoy a snappier experience.
Github tostercx, who goes by t0st on his blog, explained that the bug stemmed from the way the game parsed a 10MB JSON file. In essence, it was being looped over many more times than necessary and subsequently created loading issues. T0st ended up fixing the issue with a workaround posted to his Github, where it gained quite a bit of traction.
Rockstar recently spoke to PCGamer and explained that “After a thorough investigation, we can confirm that player t0st did, in fact, reveal an aspect of the game code related to load times for the PC version of GTA Online that could be improved.” This fixed game code will be implemented in an upcoming update. As a cherry on top, Rockstar has also doled out a whopping $10,000 through its bug bounty program to reward tostercx for his find.
Perhaps with the earnings, tostercx can finally upgrade his PC from an AMD FX-8350 and GeForce GTX 1070 to get involved in more intensive research. With that being said, all players will soon benefit from the change as GTA Online load times improve for PC. We will have to wait and see when the update comes out, so keep an eye on HotHardware for any additional updates.