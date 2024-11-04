Forget GTA 6 For Now, Rockstar Is Planning A Big GTA Launch Soon

That doesn't mean that Rockstar has nothing to release for its fans, though. In fact, GTA V's GTA Online component has seen continual updates over the years, with major updates in 2024 including The Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid, vigilante Dispatch Work, a Pizza Delivery job, a zombie survival mode, and quite a lot more.





A screenshot from the new Darnell Bros content. Image: Rockstar



There are other updates coming too, including new Dispatch Work, new equipment, new mods for militarized vehicles, and more. One of the most exciting updates is that the game is finally getting a vehicle with a Collectible Scanner, making it so much easier to find all those darn action figures, movie props, and other collectible items stashed away around the game world.





GTA Online has an incredible amount of content, with tons of activities to explore.

