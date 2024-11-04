Forget GTA 6 For Now, Rockstar Is Planning A Big GTA Launch Soon
The developer isn't done yet, either. Rockstar has just promised an "exciting new update" in December, with a revamp of the Darnell Bros. Garment Factory part of the Los Santos map, the site of one of the single-player game's first missions. Apparently, in GTA Online, it will gain the ability to become the base of operations for "thrilling and strategic new robberies."
One quirk of GTA Online that has surely been a pain point in the side of the "PC Master Race" fanboys is that the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles have been using a more advanced version of the game than has been available on PC to date. Those releases of GTA V have many features that aren't available on PC yet, including HDR output, ray-tracing, improved texture quality, faster loading times, immersive 3D audio, and support for platform-specific features, like the PS5's DualSense haptics.
We don't know if the native DualSense support will come to the PC version, but all of the other features are probably making their way to our favorite platform before long. However, it won't be in the December update, unfortunately. Those technical features will apparently have to wait until "the new year". You can check out Rockstar's blog post to see the full details if you're curious.