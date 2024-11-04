CATEGORIES
Forget GTA 6 For Now, Rockstar Is Planning A Big GTA Launch Soon

by Zak KillianMonday, November 04, 2024, 11:40 AM EDT
gta online screenshot
Everybody's excited about the next Grand Theft Auto game, especially considering all of the rumors surrounding the title. A dynamically-updating map, bleeding-edge NPC AI, and next-gen graphics are all said to be a part of Rockstar's next magnum opus. It's a fair ways away, still, though; the game is slated for launch in the fall of next year, so basically at least a year away from now—assuming it doesn't get delayed, as it probably will.

That doesn't mean that Rockstar has nothing to release for its fans, though. In fact, GTA V's GTA Online component has seen continual updates over the years, with major updates in 2024 including The Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid, vigilante Dispatch Work, a Pizza Delivery job, a zombie survival mode, and quite a lot more.

gta online darnell update
A screenshot from the new Darnell Bros content. Image: Rockstar

The developer isn't done yet, either. Rockstar has just promised an "exciting new update" in December, with a revamp of the Darnell Bros. Garment Factory part of the Los Santos map, the site of one of the single-player game's first missions. Apparently, in GTA Online, it will gain the ability to become the base of operations for "thrilling and strategic new robberies."

There are other updates coming too, including new Dispatch Work, new equipment, new mods for militarized vehicles, and more. One of the most exciting updates is that the game is finally getting a vehicle with a Collectible Scanner, making it so much easier to find all those darn action figures, movie props, and other collectible items stashed away around the game world.

gtaonline fukaru
GTA Online has an incredible amount of content, with tons of activities to explore.

One quirk of GTA Online that has surely been a pain point in the side of the "PC Master Race" fanboys is that the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles have been using a more advanced version of the game than has been available on PC to date. Those releases of GTA V have many features that aren't available on PC yet, including HDR output, ray-tracing, improved texture quality, faster loading times, immersive 3D audio, and support for platform-specific features, like the PS5's DualSense haptics.

We don't know if the native DualSense support will come to the PC version, but all of the other features are probably making their way to our favorite platform before long. However, it won't be in the December update, unfortunately. Those technical features will apparently have to wait until "the new year". You can check out Rockstar's blog post to see the full details if you're curious.
