GTA 6 Wins Golden Joystick Award As Rockstar Teases Absolutely Mind-Blowing Things





The next installment in the massively popular Grand Theft Auto franchise won't be out until sometime next year, but be that as it may, it's already winning accolades. In what should come as a surprise to absolutely no one, Grand Theft Auto VI took home the "Most Wanted Game" at the 2024 Golden Joystick Awards, which is the world's biggest public-voted games awards event.







Rockstar Games' next GTA installment beat out some heavy hitters to win the award. Among the other candidates were Hollow Knight: Silksong, Fable, Death Stranding 2: On The Beach, Dune: The Dark Ages, Light No Fire, Exodus, Indiana Jones And The Great Circle , Monster Hunter Wilds, Mafia: The Old Country, South Of Midnight, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Slay The Spire 2, Assassin's Creed Shadows, Deadlock, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, Atomfall, Skate, Ghost Of Yotei, and Sid Meier's Civilization VII.





That's quite the list of games. Winning out among them is notable enough, but as if the dial on the hype machine wasn't already cranked to 11, Rockstar Games still managed to kick it up another notch when stepping on stage on accept the award.









"Thank you so much for this incredible award. Also, a massive 'thank you' to all the fans...There's an incredible amount of people doing amazing things on Grand Theft Auto VI, absolutely mind-blowing things, So, it's a real honor to be able to come up here and accept this award on everyone's behalf. I wish more of us could be here. Thank you very much everybody, and yeah, more to come," Rockstar's David Manley said.





Time will eventually tell what those "absolutely mind-blowing things" end up being, but we're certainly excited to find out. So are legions of gamers everywhere. The (so far) sole trailer for GTA VI sits at over 220.4 million views and 11 million 'Likes' on YouTube. In case you missed it, here it is...









Excited for the GTA VI is so far off the charts that fans are looking for clues wherever they can find them, even in rendered moon phases . Seriously—Rockstar Games recently shared a photo of Grand Theft Auto Online with a moon in the waxing Gibbous phase. That particular phase is slated to occur tonight (November 22), and fans are hoping it's in indication that Rockstar Games will drop another trailer or provide any kind of additional info on GTA VI.





You can't really buy the kind of hype that exists for GTA IV. However, you can earn your way to that point, as Rockstar Games has done over the past nearly three decades of GTA game launches—the original Grand Theft Auto game released way back in 1997 for MS-DOS and Windows PCs, and the first PlayStation console. Then two years later, it was ported to the Game Boy Color.

