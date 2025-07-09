CATEGORIES
G.Skill Debuts First 256GB DDR5-6000 Memory Kit To Flex Big 64GB Modules

by Paul LillyWednesday, July 09, 2025, 10:53 AM EDT
Four G.Skill Trident Z5 Neo RGB DDR5 memory modules installed in a motherboard.
G.Skill is serving up some beefy new memory kits to retail and in doing so, the memory maker is laying claim to the first 256GB DDR5 UDIMM kit to feature 64GB modules at 6,000MHz. They're not just to keep Chrome satiated, either. The new kits arrive at a time when the industry is making a big push into artificial intelligence (AI) workloads.

"Designed for high-performance computing, content creation, AI applications, and professional workstations, these new kit specifications combine ultra-low latency with massive memory capacity based on 64GB modules to deliver powerful multitasking and data-intensive performance on the latest platforms," G.Skill explains.

G.Skill had already unveiled the new kits back in April, but today the company is announcing "retail availability," meaning you can actually buy them now. Or soon, as the case might be—we went poking around Amazon and Newegg but didn't see any of the new kits listed. It's early in the day though (at the time of this writing) so we'll see if that changes. We also reached out to G.Skill to see if it had any direct links to retail listings, and will update this article when/if we hear back.

In the meantime, we can share specifications for G.Skill's several new high-capacity and high-performance DDRD5 memory kits. Here's a breakdown...

G.Skill chart showing timings, speeds, and capacities for new 64GB module kits.

According to G.Skill, these new capacity and speed combinations are joining both its Trident Z5 Neo RGB and Flare X5 series. However, it sounds like the 256GB kits are aimed at AMD Ryzen systems with AMD EXPO on tap.

Meanwhile, the 128GB (2x64GB) DDR5-6400 kit comes by way of G.Skill's Trident Z5 RGB series and takes aim at Intel setups with Intel XMP 3.0 profiles. Since we haven't found any of the kits at retail yet, though, it's hard to say if there will be any crossover.

In any event, G.Skill's new kits have purportedly arrived, not we just wait for retailers to actually list them.
Tags:  memory, G.Skill, ddr5
