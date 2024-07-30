G.Skill Aims To Crown Your Zen 5 PC With Latency-Busting DDR5-6000 RAM Up To 96GB





If there's a criticism to be had with DDR5 RAM, it's that there's a latency hit compared to high-end DDR4 kits. That's the cost of taking memory speeds to the next level. In an effort to lessen the gap, G.Skill has unveiled a line of "ultra-low latency" DDR5 memory with fast speeds and high capacities designed for AMD Ryzen builds based on the AM5 socket.





What that really amounts to is EXPO (Extended Profiles for Overclocking) support, which is similar to XMP (eXtreme Memory Performance) on Intel platforms. What EXPO and XMP do is take the grunt work out of fine tuning overclocked memory performance by offering up validated (and optimized) settings via saved profiles on the modules themselves.





The latency is the big draw here, though. G.Skill's making its latest Trident Z5 Royal NEO DDR5-6000 memory available in four kit capacities, each of which feature a CAS latency of 28. The full set of primary timings include DDR5-6000 at CL28-36-36-96 in 32GB (2x16GB) and 64GB (2x32GB) kits, and slightly more relaxed DDR5-6000 at CL28-38-38-96 in 48GB (2x48GB) and 96GB (2x48GB) kits.













"For enthusiasts and overclockers, memory timing or latency is a key factor in squeezing performance out of a memory kit. Since memory timing is the delay between specific actions, a lower latency is desired; and performance may be improved by finding the best mix of memory speed and latency," G.Skill says.





"Compared to a standard DDR5 memory speed and latency of DDR5-4800 CL40, this new DDR5-6000 CL28 memory specification aims to deliver a more optimized combination on compatible AMD AM5 platforms," G.Skill adds.





These kits are also part of G.Skill's Royal family, which entail mirror-reflective heatspreaders in gold and sliver colorways, and crystal-themed accents along the top with RGB lighting.



