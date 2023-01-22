Great Super Bowl TV Deals At Amazon To Gear You Up For The Big Game





LG's 50" Class Nano75 Series 4K Smart TV

65" Sony Bravia XR 4K X90K

The Super Bowl is rapidly approaching, and along with it, a number of major players are offering huge discounts on big screen HDTVs. If you're itching to upgrade in time for the big game, we've got you covered...The massive, pictured above, has top not features at a relatively affordable price. Great for the big game or gaming, this 4K TV has a 120Hz refresh rate with support for AMD FreeSync Premium pro, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and HLG. This monster TV has had its $1,999.99 MSRP slashed by 25%. That's a savings of $501.99 and aOkay, maybe you don't want to drop that kind of coin, or you just don't have the space for such a big TV. For the more budget conscious and space constrained,is a great choice. This TV has voice control support for today's most popular smart assistants, a standard refresh rate of 60Hz, and a crisp 4K resolution. Priced at, it's discounted by rougly 29%, a reduction of $173.Perhaps theis best suited for your home theater and budget. This TV has a 4K resolution like all of the displays on this list, and it comes with Google TV for excellent integration with your Google Home smart devices and assistant. With a120Hz refresh rate it's great for gaming too. The Bravia line of TV's has always been a top-tier option for consumers, and this one is no different. With a 33% discount from $1,499, you'll save $501.99, making theYou still have plenty of time to order a new TV before the big game, but these deals often don't last. Check out these other options below with a vast array of sizes and price points...