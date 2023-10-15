A Great MacBook Deal Is Still Live For The Taking At Amazon





Don't fret if you missed out on Amazon's recent Prime Day sales event because there are still a bunch of lingering deals . Moreover, it won't be long before the Black Friday and Cyber Monday bargains begin rolling into view, which seems to happen earlier and earlier every year (think: early November through December). Deal events aren't the only time to score discounts, however, as these marked-down Apple products highlight.





Apple's latest-model (2023) MacBook Air laptop with the company's home-brewed M2 silicon inside—it's on sale for $1,049 at Amazon (save $250). This was actually one of Amazon's Prime Day deals last week, which saw the MacBook Air (as configured) drop to its lowest price ever. Though the event is over, the sale price is still in effect. The headline item on sale iswith the company's home-brewed M2 silicon inside—it's on sale for(save $250). This was actually one of Amazon's Prime Day deals last week, which saw the MacBook Air (as configured) drop to its lowest price ever. Though the event is over, the sale price is still in effect.





Apple's newest MacBook Air model features a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display. The version that's on sale pairs the aforementioned M2 chip (8-core CPU, 20-core GPU) with 8GB of unified memory and 256GB of SSD storage. It also boasts a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, backlit 'Magic' keyboard with Touch ID support, and up to 18 hours of battery life.













Apple's 2020 MacBook Air with an M1 chip is on sale for $899 (save $100). However, this one comes with a disclaimer—we've seen this laptop priced at $749 on a fairly consistent basis since late July, minus the occasional spike. We're still including it here because it's technically a sale price and there's no guarantee it will drop again, but we have a hunch it will. If nothing else, though, bookmark this deal and keep checking back for a further price reduction, especially as we head into the traditional season of sales. If you're wanting to grab something a little cheaper while still staying within the macOS ecosystem,is on sale for. However, this one comes with a disclaimer—we've seen this laptop priced at $749 on a fairly consistent basis since late July, minus the occasional spike. We're still including it here because it's technically a sale price and there's no guarantee it will drop again, but we have a hunch it will. If nothing else, though, bookmark this deal and keep checking back for a further price reduction, especially as we head into the traditional season of sales.





That said, this is a 13-inch MacBook Air with an M1 chip inside, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage. It also has a backlight keyboard, FaceTIme HD camera, and Touch ID support.













Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) for $89 at Amazon (save $40). These are Apple's previous generation earbuds so you miss out on some 3rd generation features (like an adaptive EQ and more robust touch controls), but it's powered by the same H1 chip. Pivoting over to earbuds, you can snag a set offor(save $40). These are Apple's previous generation earbuds so you miss out on some 3rd generation features (like an adaptive EQ and more robust touch controls), but it's powered by the same H1 chip.





These sound very good and, according to Apple, offer up to five hours of listening time on a single charge. If you include the juice stored in the charging case, that figure jumps to over 24 hours of listening time.



