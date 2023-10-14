Smart Bird Watching Feeders Are On Sale At Amazon Up To 50% Off





It appears Amazon is having a fairly large sale on smart bird feeders with discounts slashing prices in half on some models. Should you buy one? It really depends on how seriously you take your bird-watching game. I've gotten by with dummy feeders to entertain my cats, who love to sit by the window and chirp back at their feathered invaders. But I'll admit, these smart feeders come with some cool features.





Yukhsin AI Smart Bird Feeder—Amazon shows the list price at $304 and sale price at $159.99, which is a 47% discount. However, there's also a $50 off coupon (just tick the box) that brings the tally all the way down to One of the models on sale is the—Amazon shows the list price at $304 and sale price at $159.99, which is a 47% discount. However, there's also a $50 off coupon (just tick the box) that brings the tally all the way down to $109.99 (save $194.01)





This mountable bird feeder features a 1080p camera so you can view any feathered freeloaders in high detail. It comes with a 128GB microSD storage card and 30 days of free cloud storage to boot. It's weatherproof, has a high power solar panel and large capacity battery, and AI smarts (via the app) the identify over 11,000 species of birds.













LongPlus Bird Feeder that's on sale for $69.94 at Amazon (save $69.95). This is another deeply discounted bird feeder with a 50% discount (compared to its list price) in play. If you're looking to spend less than $100, check out thethat's on sale for. This is another deeply discounted bird feeder with a 50% discount (compared to its list price) in play.





It also boasts a 1080p camera, as well as color night vision, a 145-degree wide angle, built-in infrared LED, and 8X magnification. The latest model for 2023 offers up a wider perch to accommodate more birds. It also has a generous 2-liter container so you're not constantly restocking the unit with bird seed.





AI smarts—it can identify up to 11,000 species of birds—and solar power are part of the package here too, all for right around $70.





Here are some more smart bird feeders that are on sale...



