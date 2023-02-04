CATEGORIES
Lenovo’s Ideapad 3 Is 60 Percent Off, Just $381 And Other Great Laptop Deals

by Nathan OrdSaturday, February 04, 2023, 12:47 PM EDT
great laptop deals just before valentines day 2023
Valentine’s Day is coming up quickly, and perhaps your sweetheart needs a sweet new laptop for work, school, or play. Thankfully, Amazon has some pretty good deals going right now for a variety of different laptops, or an iPad if you so desire.

At the top of the lover’s lineup today, we have the Lenovo 2022 Ideapad 3, a 15.6” touchscreen laptop driven by an 11th gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor and 8GB of DDR4 RAM. While this might not seem like much, for just $381.90, it seems to be quite the steal. At that price, this laptop is 60% off its regular going rate of $959.

lenovo 3i laptop deals just before valentines day 2023

On deck is the 15.6” Lenovo Ideapad 3i which has an Intel Core i5-1235U and 8GB of RAM inside, running only $529.99. This deal is a less ridiculous but still solid 18% off the regular price of $649.99. Besides all the bells and whistles, you also get a free 3-month Xbox Game Pass card so you can start gaming with your significant other.

However, if that isn’t enough horses for their laptop, the 15.6” MSI Stealth 15M might be a good option. It features an Intel Core i7-11375H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD for just $1,099. This is a savings of 21% from the regular price, and this laptop will surely do well with just about any title.

ipad laptop deals just before valentines day 2023

If gaming isn’t their thing, though, Apple has a few deals that might just make their day, including the Apple 2021 MacBook Pro for $2,099, representing a savings of 16%. Driven by the Apple M1 Pro chip and featuring 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, this is a rather capable machine for just about any task. You might also consider the Apple 2022 iPad Air, a 10.9” iPad with 64GB of storage, for $499, which is 17% off the regular price. Pairing this with a keyboard and kickstand, you’d have a stellar bit of kit for note-taking, video watching, or whatever else.
Besides these few items, several other deals are listed above, like a solid Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Chromebook at 45% off, an ASUS TUF Gaming A15 at 21% off, or others that will certainly suit your needs. Whatever way you go, these deals will be sure to please on Valentine’s Day, but you need to grab them before they are all gone.
Tags:  deals, Lenovo, Gaming, Amazon, laptop, (NASDAQ:AMZN), valentines-day
