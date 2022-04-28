GRAID SupremeRAID Rocks Ampere GPU, Delivers Screaming-Fast SSD Storage At 110 GB/s

Last year's SupremeRAID SR-1000 is based on a lowly NVIDIA T1000 card, and yet it can deliver absolutely astonishing storage performance: over 30 GB/sec in sequential reads and nearly 9 million random read IOPS from a RAID5 array.

The original SupremeRAID 1010 card. The new model is at the top of this page.



GRAID SupremeRAID SR-1010 Performance Specs

