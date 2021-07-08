Grab The OnePlus 8 For Just $369 And AirPods Pro At $189 With These Hot Deals





The OnePlus 8 is again on sale for those looking for [last year's] flagship performance at a reasonable price. The OnePlus 8 debuted initially with a $699 price tag, which has been on a steady decline ever since the OnePlus 8T and OnePlus 9 family arrived.

The phone is being sold directly from OnePlus today for $369 after applying a coupon at checkout (SUMMEROP8). Enter the code -- without the parentheses -- in the Voucher tab at checkout, which drops the price from $399 to $369. This isn't the lowest price we've seen for the phone -- it hit $349 during Prime Day -- but Amazon is currently selling the device at $460.14. So, this is the current low for the smartphone.

The $369 price after coupon applies to both the Interstellar Glow and Onyx Black colors. The OnePlus 8 comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. The display is a 6.55-inch FHD+ 90Hz AMOLED unit, which is a step below that 120Hz displays that are commonplace on flagship smartphones. As for the camera system, there are 48MP primary, 16MP ultra-wide, and 2MP macro sensors on the back, along with a 16MP selfie camera in front. Rounding out the features is a 4,300 mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T support.

In related news, as far as we know, the OnePlus 8 hasn't been entangled in OnePlus' disappointing and inexcusable app throttling scheme.





Switching gears a bit, the popular Apple AirPods Pro is again on sale, falling to the low price of $189.99 versus an MSRP of $249. The AirPods Pro comes standard with active noise cancellation and spatial audio support, which comes in handy when watching the latest episodes of Loki on Disney+. A Qi-compatible wireless charging case is also standard, although you can still use a Lightning cable if you prefer.

Woot's deal on the AirPods Pro is limited exclusively to Amazon Prime members (Woot is an Amazon-owned company), although we're sure that most of our readers already cough up the yearly membership for the service.