GoPro Hero 12 Black Lands A Huge Runtime Upgrade, HDR, Wireless Audio And More
GoPro is bringing the heat to the likes of DJI and Insta360 with its new Hero 12 Black. While it doesn't offer any major changes in optics, it packs some fantastic pro- and creator-focused features and performance capabilities than before.
California-based GoPro just announced a new Hero 12 Black action camera with the same 1/1.9" sensor (5.3K60 max), wrapped in a familiar silhouette, alongside the Max Lens Mod 2 wide-angle lens accessory. For those YouTube Shorts and TikTok videos, the Hero 12 can now shoot in 9:16 orientation without needing to physically flip the camera like you do on DJI Action cameras. GoPro is pairing this feature with support for pairing with Bluetooth mics and audio devices to enable voice control and recording from a greater distance from the camera.
Other major improvements are the ability to record in HDR at more video resolutions (and photos), GP-log encoding for better dynamic range, and—thanks to a revised energy management system (and the higher-capacity Enduro battery)—users will see up to twice the amount of runtime than the previous generation. No word how the maligned overheating issues in the Hero 10 and 11 while recording in 4K have been resolved in the new model, if at all, though.
GoPro's Max Lens Mod 2 is a marked improvement over the previous version. This time it widens the Hero 12's field-of-view to 177 degrees (155 degrees previously), and can be used all the way up to 4K60 with Max HyperSmooth available at all video resolutions.
The camera will set you back $400 (available for preorder now), whereas the Max Lens Mod 2.0 will be $100 (or $80 for GoPro subscribers). A "Creator Edition" will soon be available that adds a grip, media mod mic attachment, and an LED attachment. If you'd rather wait, GoPro says that the Hero 12 will be sold in stores on September 13.
Image credits: GoPro