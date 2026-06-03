Google’s New Pixel Feature Detects AI-Powered Scam Calls In Real Time
Google's solution shifts verification onto the OS through an automatic process resembling a digital handshake. When a contact initiates a call, their device silently transmits a real-time verification signal using end-to-end encrypted Rich Communication Services (RCS). If a bad actor attempts to spoof the number, this crucial confirmation signal is missing. Recognizing the anomaly, the receiving phone instantly executes a background ping to the actual contact's device to verify if an outbound call is active. If the real device confirms it is not making a call, a warning advises the user to hang up immediately.
Because the verification process utilizes the open RCS framework, Google is positioning the technology as an open blueprint for the wider mobile industry, encouraging other device manufacturers and applications to adopt the protocol. Additionally, the software operates entirely on-device, meaning conversational data remains secure and unmonitored.
Initial rollout targets Android 12 and newer devices utilizing the Phone by Google app, beginning with the Pixel ecosystem before scaling to a broader global distribution. The tool is enabled by default to ensure immediate protection for non-technical users, though it can be manually disabled within the application's configuration menus.