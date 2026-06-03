Google’s New Pixel Feature Detects AI-Powered Scam Calls In Real Time





Google has rolled out a fake phone call detection feature designed to intercept sophisticated AI voice impersonators and number spoofing scams before users fall victim. Rolling out globally this month as part of the June 2026 Android Feature Bundle, "fake call detection" addresses a surging wave of impersonation fraud that contributed to over $400 billion in global losses last year, according to INTERPOL.





By embedding an instantaneous cryptographic verification system directly into its dialer, the idea is to strip scammers of their two most potent weapons: manipulated caller IDs and hyper-realistic generative AI voices.

Here's the thing, traditional caller ID is no longer a reliable means of identity. Fraudsters frequently route their calls through internet-based software to mimic the exact numbers of a victim's family members, employers, or financial institutions. Once the victim answers, the attacker deploys real-time AI audio deepfakes that replicate the tone, pitch, and speech patterns of the contact. Because these synthesized voices have become virtually indistinguishable from human speakers, users can be tricked into responding to fabricated emergencies or transferring money under false pretenses.



