Google's New AI Mode Lets You Try On Billions Of Items Virtually To Shop Smarter

Another really useful addition is the agentic checkout feature. Consumers can now tap the "track price" option on any product listing and specify their desired price point and other preferences. The system will then actively monitor for price drops. Once a favorable price is detected and the user is ready to proceed, a simple confirmation of purchase details and a tap of "buy for me" will finalize the transaction. This proactive approach ensures that shoppers can secure their desired items at optimal prices without constant manual monitoring. At the heart of Google's new shopping model is AI Mode, which is a fusion of Gemini's advanced conversational AI with Google's vast Shopping Graph. This combination goes beyond traditional search and instead allows users to browse for inspiration, then narrow down product choices based on their unique tastes and criteria. The Shopping Graph, a comprehensive database of over 50 billion product listings, provides details such as customer reviews, price variations, color options, and real-time availability. So, when a shopper enters AI Mode with the appropriate prompt(s), the Ai infers what the user would like and presents a browsable panel of images alongside product listings that are personalized to their preferences. And like any LLM chat, users can refine the results with more prompts and/or descriptors.Another really useful addition is the agentic checkout feature. Consumers can now tap the "track price" option on any product listing and specify their desired price point and other preferences. The system will then actively monitor for price drops. Once a favorable price is detected and the user is ready to proceed, a simple confirmation of purchase details and a tap of "buy for me" will finalize the transaction. This proactive approach ensures that shoppers can secure their desired items at optimal prices without constant manual monitoring.





Perhaps one of the most interesting and visually impactful updates is Google's slick virtual try-on tool. Building on its existing capabilities, this tech now allows shoppers to virtually try on millions of apparel listings using their own photos. This personalized experience is powered by a custom image generation model specifically trained for fashion, demonstrating a remarkable understanding of how different materials drape, stretch, and fold on various body types. To use, shoppers simply upload a full-length photograph of themselves, and—boom—the tool will render how garments would appear on their unique physique.

"Try On" is rolling out in Search Labs in the U.S. now, while agentic checkout and AI Mode will roll out in the U.S. in the coming months.