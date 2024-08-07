CATEGORIES
home News

Google's Nest Thermostat Gets A Complete Redesign With A Bigger Display And AI

by Thiago TrevisanWednesday, August 07, 2024, 09:57 AM EDT
thermostat
Thermostat enthusiasts, brace yourselves for the latest tech from Google. Building on its popular Nest Learning Thermostat line of products, Google has announced a new and completely redesigned version that incorporates AI and an elegant new design. 

This next-generation Nest Learning Thermostat is available for pre-order for $279.99, and includes one Nest Temperature Sensor for placing in other rooms. As an owner of the existing Google Nest Thermostat, it has been a reliability stable product that has tons of utility. The ability to control the temperature, even when not at home, is a fantastic convenience. 

According to Google, installation should be fairly straightforward, and sync up to your existing system. In practice, there can be compatibility issues since every home has a different set of HVAC hardware of varying age, so it does not always just work as a simple plug and play. With AI being the buzzword of 2024, it is only fitting that your thermostat is also equally equipped. The LCD screen is significantly larger, too—60% bigger, according to Google.

nest price

The attractive Nest Learning Thermostat is unique in its appearance, and eye-catching as you walk by the unit as it senses movement and turns on to show the current temperature. The new model is available in three distinct colors to match your ambience. 

Google is pushing the green and eco-friendly nature of the redesigned Nest Thermostat, with features such as Nest Renew. This feature allows your Thermostat to be aware of when power is cleaner, and when it should adjust power mix for more sustainable power usage. 


The green eco-friendly features can also help in saving some cash on your monthly bill, as it can automatically adjust temperatures when you are not at home. The ability to use the app and control temperatures from afar, such as when returning home on a hot day, can also make the living environment much more comfortable. 

Schedules for various temperature ranges during the day can also be set, based on when you are likely to benefit the most. Older versions of the Nest Thermostat also had a good feature set, which has been enhanced by the new technology embedded within the latest model. 
Tags:  Google, nest thermostat, (nasdaq:googl)
TOP CONVERSATIONS
You Next Copilot PC Platform
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment