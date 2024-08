Google's Nest Thermostat Gets A Complete Redesign With A Bigger Display And AI

The attractive Nest Learning Thermostat is unique in its appearance, and eye-catching as you walk by the unit as it senses movement and turns on to show the current temperature. The new model is available in three distinct colors to match your ambience.Google is pushing the green and eco-friendly nature of the redesigned Nest Thermostat , with features such as Nest Renew. This feature allows your Thermostat to be aware of when power is cleaner, and when it should adjust power mix for more sustainable power usage.The green eco-friendly features can also help in saving some cash on your monthly bill, as it can automatically adjust temperatures when you are not at home. The ability to use the app and control temperatures from afar, such as when returning home on a hot day, can also make the living environment much more comfortable.Schedules for various temperature ranges during the day can also be set, based on when you are likely to benefit the most. Older versions of the Nest Thermostat also had a good feature set, which has been enhanced by the new technology embedded within the latest model.