Google's Nest Thermostat Gets A Complete Redesign With A Bigger Display And AI
This next-generation Nest Learning Thermostat is available for pre-order for $279.99, and includes one Nest Temperature Sensor for placing in other rooms. As an owner of the existing Google Nest Thermostat, it has been a reliability stable product that has tons of utility. The ability to control the temperature, even when not at home, is a fantastic convenience.
According to Google, installation should be fairly straightforward, and sync up to your existing system. In practice, there can be compatibility issues since every home has a different set of HVAC hardware of varying age, so it does not always just work as a simple plug and play. With AI being the buzzword of 2024, it is only fitting that your thermostat is also equally equipped. The LCD screen is significantly larger, too—60% bigger, according to Google.
Google is pushing the green and eco-friendly nature of the redesigned Nest Thermostat, with features such as Nest Renew. This feature allows your Thermostat to be aware of when power is cleaner, and when it should adjust power mix for more sustainable power usage.
The green eco-friendly features can also help in saving some cash on your monthly bill, as it can automatically adjust temperatures when you are not at home. The ability to use the app and control temperatures from afar, such as when returning home on a hot day, can also make the living environment much more comfortable.
Schedules for various temperature ranges during the day can also be set, based on when you are likely to benefit the most. Older versions of the Nest Thermostat also had a good feature set, which has been enhanced by the new technology embedded within the latest model.