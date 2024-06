Apple Seeks Key Alliances With Meta And Google To Bolster AI On iPhone

While Apple may be arriving to the party late with generative AI, its wide-reach means it can leverage the muscle of those specializing in AI. Even the current leader, OpenAI, will need a platform to expand the reach of its technology. Apple is no stranger to taking risk, as devices such as the Vision Pro demonstrate a willingness to embrace future technology in its early stages.Google Gemini has also been mentioned as a potential integration, according to The Wall Street Journal, along with the long standing Google search already found on Apple devices as a default. One major component that will affect Apple's decisions will be related to privacy concerns.Privacy is the de facto worry for consumers, with Apple opting for on-device focus of its Apple Intelligence. External prompts will be needed with services such as ChatGPT, however. This will require approval on the part of the user, so that the information can leave the device in order to access the more powerful systems externally.The AI environment is currently in a wild west stage, so anything is plausible in the future. This will be especially true with such large players in the AI space vying for dominance. If the benefit for consumers will be great is still unknown, but there are many possibilities for groundbreaking AI to improve our current systems.