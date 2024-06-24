Apple Seeks Key Alliances With Meta And Google To Bolster AI On iPhone
The AI arms race is in full swing, and some companies are opting to aim for strategic partnerships instead of all out dominance (or in pursuit of dominance). Apple has recently introduced its anticipated Apple Intelligence at its recent WWDC 2024 Developer Conference. Since AI development is apparently resource intensive, Apple is reportedly talking to other major players in the space rather than embarking entirely on its own.
One key partnership has already blossomed with OpenAi's ChatGPT integrated into the user experience for Apple's iOS 18. Apple has also apparently held talks with Meta, owner of Facebook, and the Meta Quest lineup. Meta AI has already been incorporated into things such as search for both Facebook and WhatsApp.
Curiously, OpenAI is heavily backed by Microsoft, another large competitor to Apple in various segments.
Apple is in a different position than these competing companies for a myriad of reasons. First, Apple's hardware ecosystem is robust and has some of the biggest audiences ready for AI experiences. Meta has grown its reach in part due to the popularity of devices such as the iPhone, along with Google's ever-present search engine.
While Apple may be arriving to the party late with generative AI, its wide-reach means it can leverage the muscle of those specializing in AI. Even the current leader, OpenAI, will need a platform to expand the reach of its technology. Apple is no stranger to taking risk, as devices such as the Vision Pro demonstrate a willingness to embrace future technology in its early stages.
Google Gemini has also been mentioned as a potential integration, according to The Wall Street Journal, along with the long standing Google search already found on Apple devices as a default. One major component that will affect Apple's decisions will be related to privacy concerns.
Privacy is the de facto worry for consumers, with Apple opting for on-device focus of its Apple Intelligence. External prompts will be needed with services such as ChatGPT, however. This will require approval on the part of the user, so that the information can leave the device in order to access the more powerful systems externally.
The AI environment is currently in a wild west stage, so anything is plausible in the future. This will be especially true with such large players in the AI space vying for dominance. If the benefit for consumers will be great is still unknown, but there are many possibilities for groundbreaking AI to improve our current systems.
