Google Jules Autonomous Coding Agent Exits Beta With New Pricing And Features

by Victor AwogbemilaThursday, August 07, 2025, 04:43 PM EDT
After over two months in the beta phase, Google's Jules AI coding agent is now publicly available. Jules' official X account announced this yesterday and acknowledged that the milestone was made possible by Jules' "incredible community of beta users." To celebrate, Google has now released several new features with the public version.

Powered by Gemini 2.5 Pro, Jules can understand complex instructions and independently produce quality code. In addition to its previous GitHub integration capabilities, it has now been upgraded to auto-open pull requests. With over 150 million developers on GitHub, that's a positive development. Another feature dubbed Environment Snapshots was also added to make developers work faster.

Back in May this year, Google published a blog post detailing several features available on Jules. Despite these functionalities, however, concerns were raised about Jules' privacy policy, which some users found confusing. Google has now assured users that only publicly available repositories will be used to train its AI. However, these days, it's quite difficult to completely depend on the commitments of tech companies to train their AI models ethically. For instance, we recently reported an allegation that Perplexity was using sneaky tactics to circumvent Robot.txt restrictions by impersonating random Google Chrome users. Only time will tell if private repositories will not be used to enhance Jules.

If you would like to use Jules, there is a free plan with a limit of 15 daily tasks and three concurrent tasks. For users requiring more, there are two paid plans. The Google AI Pro plan costs $19.99 monthly and comes with a limit of 100 daily tasks and 15 concurrent tasks, while the Google AI Ultra costs $124.99 monthly and comes with a limit of 300 daily tasks and 60 concurrent tasks.
