Cloudflare Exposes Perplexity's Deceptive Web Crawling Tactics

Cloudflare also reportedly discovered strong evidence suggesting that Perplexity modifies its user agents. A user agent is more like a string or name a website uses to request web pages from web servers. So whenever Perplexity's user agent is blocked from accessing a website, it allegedly impersonates a random user by using a generic user agent.





If you examine the table below, you will see the difference in user agents when Perplexity uses its official web crawler and when it allegedly uses an undeclared one to impersonate a random Google Chrome user on a macOS operating system.