Google Warns Billions That Chrome Has Been Hacked, Patch This Version ASAP
Another day another vulnerability. This one's a doozy, though. The Stable Channel for the desktop edition of Chrome had an update on April 26, 2022. That update includes 30 security fixes, some of them so bad that Google is urging all users to update immediately.
The release notes for Google's Chrome v101.0.4951.41 for Windows, Mac, and Linux has a long list of bug fixes; you can view it here. However, there's also a key statement in that page.
"Note: Access to bug details and links may be kept restricted until a majority of users are updated with a fix. We will also retain restrictions if the bug exists in a third party library that other projects similarly depend on, but haven’t yet fixed."
Click Settings in Chrome Window to start your Update
This specific quote reveals that there was something very wrong in the previous version of Chrome, and possibly some Chrome extensions or utilities, that was particularly nasty. Effectively the the non-developer translation of the quote above is that something so significant was found, the details are being kept hidden. And there are possibly already exploits out in the wild. We can tell you a good portion of the bugs that have been published lately have to do with memory manipulation and memory overflow errors, a pretty popular way for malware developers to inject code into memory and allow for arbitrary execution, which is bad. It basically means someone could inject virus code into memory upon the exploitation of these bugs.
There's no details on how many people have been affected by this particular vulnerability, but it was big enough of a deal for Google to tell its users to make sure they're up to date immediately. If you're not sure how to update Chrome manually, just follow along here...
Once Chrome is open click on the 3 dot menu at the top right of the browser, usually next to your profile picture or initial if you're logged into the browser. Then click on Settings, and in the left panel, click on About Chrome. Doing so will automatically trigger the Check for Updates feature on the Chrome browser, and automatically download the update. Once downloaded it should present you with a Restart Chrome button, click it, and you're done. Pretty straightforward. You can also re-download the Chrome installer and perform a fresh install, as it always downloads the latest stable release of the software.
About Chrome Panel in Google Chrome for Desktop
