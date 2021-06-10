Google Claims Its AI Tech Can Design Computer Chips Much Quicker Than Puny Humans





When it comes to designing computer chips, one of the more laborious yet highly important tasks is laying out the components in what is called a chip floorplan. Where all the physical parts go can have a massive impact, affecting power consumption, performance, and chip area. Getting this just right to min-max the design can take time even for skilled engineers, but if an AI could be trained to do it, then it could save time and costs.







Human-designed floorplan (L) versus AI-derived floorplan (R). Images are blurred for confidentiality reasons.



