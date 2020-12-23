CATEGORIES
home News
by Nathan OrdWednesday, December 23, 2020, 03:28 PM EDT

DeepMind MuZero AI Learns The Rules As Its Plays To Master Atari Games, Chess, And More

hero muzero background
Artificial intelligence is likely going to be a cornerstone of technology in the future. Until then, it needs to be improved, trained, and implemented well. Video games are an excellent way to train an AI due to the various paths and steps that can be taken, but it required some work to do. Now, the team at DeepMind has created an AI called MuZero, which can model and conquer games without even knowing the rules.

Back in April, DeepMind created an AI called Agent57, which was set out to tackle 57 Atari 2600 games from over forty years ago. The DeepMind team explains that the Atari games were chosen because “they provide a rich suite of tasks which players must develop sophisticated behavioural strategies to master, but they also provide an easy progress metric – game score – to optimise against.” Ultimately, the goal would be to train an AI to “think” about problems rather than just being trained to solve a specific one.
AI comparison chart
With Agent57, however, data and rules needed to be fed into the AI so it could learn and then estimate the best course of action. Due to the estimation rather than modeling all outcomes, Agent57 was also a model-free algorithm. Calculating all game outcomes can be rather computationally intense, so it was not really ever implemented. Now, MuZero simply learns the rules of the game and models only the most important information, which makes it incredibly efficient over typical model-based systems. The DeepMind team writes on its blog about the three key elements for MuZero’s models:
The value: how good is the current position?
The policy: which action is the best to take?
The reward: how good was the last action?
They liken these model elements to the weather, wherein rather than modeling all the raindrops, it would be more useful to know an umbrella will keep you dry.

Overall, this AI seems to be an essential step toward AI that has better problem-solving skills. When problem-solving skills improve, AI can be applied to many more things than just games. It is a little bit like a child growing up, except it is an algorithm, learning and improving at an exceptionally fast rate. Perhaps we are on the way toward Skynet now.

Tags:  Google, AI, artificial-intelligence, (nasdaq:goog), deepmind

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gaming GPU
RX 6800 XT
RX 6800
RX 6900 XT
GF RTX 3080
GF RTX 3070
GF RTX 3090
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms