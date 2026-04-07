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Google Unveils ChromeOS Flex USB Kit To Save Millions Of PCs From The Landfill

by Chris HarperTuesday, April 07, 2026, 02:16 PM EDT
hero chromeos flex
The end of support for Windows 10 has forced many upgrades, disposal of older systems, or the use of an unsecured operating system for estimated millions of PC users. To help revitalize those systems and get them off old versions of Windows, Google is pushing its alternative ChromeOS Flex. ChromeOS Flex is not new, and users have been able to install and run it on their own machines for years now. What's changed is that Google has partnered with Back Market to provide and ship ChromeOS Flex USB Kits to help simplify the installation for enterprise and end users alike. Not only is there an officially-branded USB drive available for just $3 USD, but also a pamphlet including a quick 4-step installation infographic.

instructions and drive chromeos flex

There are some caveats to consider, though. While you can install ChromeOS Flex on your own PCs without needing to resort to this kit, there is still an official Certified models list with support end dates of its own, a few of which already ended in 2025. Per Google, "ChromeOS Flex might work without any issues on models that are not on the certified models list. However, changes in functionality and performance cannot be guaranteed between updates." Google also states that "Even on certified models, some functionality is not tested or supported for ChromeOS Flex," with some features like Bluetooth or automatic screen rotation "not necessarily guaranteed to work on every certified model."

Even with those caveats, we still applaud Google for this move and attempting to get ChromeOS Flex into as many hands as possible. It's not a full-blown Windows replacement, but for many users who basically already use their existing PCs as glorified Google Chrome machines anyway, that won't actually matter much. Should people who start using ChromeOS Flex find it lacking, there's many Linux distributions to choose from that may have better support for their hardware and will certainly have better support for desktop gaming and other applications.

But migrations like that simply don't happen until users become comfortable with using and installing non-Windows OSes to begin with, and ChromeOS Flex's distribution may be a starting point for lots of users. We do recommend those interested to double-check that Certified models list, however.
Tags:  USB, Google, ChromeOS, (nasdaq:goog), google chromeos, chromeos flex, back market
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
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