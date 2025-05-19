CATEGORIES
Android Devices Are Getting Big Gemini Upgrades That Leave Siri In The Dust

by Victor AwogbemilaMonday, May 19, 2025, 03:53 PM EDT
Google has recently announced that it is bringing Gemini to smartwatches, cars, TVs, and, in collaboration with Samsung, headsets and glasses too.

A fascinating part of this upgrade is that Gemini will be able to understand natural conversations. With Gemini in cars ("Android Auto and cars with Google Built-in"), users can converse naturally as they drive and get help without the need to use a perfect prompt. Also, with Gemini on TV, users can ask for movie recommendations based on their preferences. This could be especially useful to parents who want more control over what their minor watches.

Google also revealed that it's partnering with Samsung to create a platform that will enable Android users to "explore the world and multitask easily on headsets and glasses." According to Google, the Samsung headset is expected to launch later this year. Users will be able to easily ask and get highly realistic answers to requests like planning a vacation.

According to Google, users will experience these additions in the coming months and later this year. If these latest promises from Google become a reality, it will further heap more pressure on Apple, which has been battling complaints over Siri's struggles to understand conversational prompts. This dissatisfaction with Siri also prompted a lawsuit against the smartphone company, which accused it of falsely advertising Apple's intelligence.

Despite all these, it's very unlikely that Apple will offer the long-desired improved Siri this year. To address this AI lag, it may need to collaborate with other tech firms and use their products or expertise until it can develop its in-house solution. Until then, Apple might still have much to catch up on.
Tags:  Google, Gemini, (NASDAQ:AAPL), (nasdaq:goog)
