Google Launches Cheaper $99 Pixel Buds A-Series That Still Pack Quite A Punch





Just over a month after the first rumors hinted that a cheaper version of the Pixel Buds was on the way, and Google today made an official announcement. The company today announced the Pixel Buds A-Series, which are a cost-reduced version of the Pixel Buds.

Though the Pixel Buds cost $179, The Pixel Buds A-Series are much cheaper at just $99. Despite the price reduction, Google claims that you aren't receiving diminished sound quality in return. In addition, the Pixel Buds A-Series also retains the IPX4 rating for water and sweat resistance. And as you might expect, "Hey Google" wireless access to the Google Assistant is still there.

Even the design of the Pixel Buds A-Series remains the same as the current Pixel Buds. That means that if you had trouble achieving a comfortable or secure fit with the originals, the Pixel Buds A-Series wouldn't help you on that front. But, on the other hand, if the Pixel Buds were comfortable for you, that same positive should extend to this cost-reduced version.





But to get to that lower price point, some sacrifices had to be made. The wireless charging case is gone for starters, so you can only recharge using a USB-C connection. In addition, you no longer will able to use swipe gestures to adjust the volume (tap controls are still supported for pausing and skipping tracks). Other changes are primarily superficial, as the charging case is now a matte plastic finish instead of glossy, and there are only two color choices: Clearly White and Dark Olive.

We think these reductions are a fair compromise to reach the $99 price point, and most people probably won't complain. The same goes for battery life, which Google says lasts a respectable 5 hours when listening to music, or 2.5 hours of talk time. In addition, the wired charging case can extend your runtimes up to 24 hours. Likewise, a 15-minute charge is good enough to relish 3 hours of music listening time.

The Pixel Buds A-Series is currently available to preorder in the United States and show delivery between June 19th and June 22nd with free shipping.