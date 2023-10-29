Google Maps Will Be Infused With AI For A Better Understanding Of Your Journey
Google Maps is getting infused with more AI features to make using the app more intuitive when planning and navigating trips. The new features aim to help users make more eco-friendly choices, while inspiring more things to do along the journey.
During its I/O event earlier this year, Google announced that it would launch Immersive View for routes, a new way to preview a trip before taking it and becoming immersed in every step of the journey. The new feature not only provides automobile routes, but bike and walking routes as well. This week, the tech giant released Immersive View in Amsterdam, Barcelona, Dublin, Florence, Las Vegas, London, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Paris, San Francisco, San Jose, Tokyo, and Venice on Android and iOS.
Immersive View does just what the name infers. Imagine planning a trip to San Francisco and being able to pre-plan a cycling route using a multi-dimensional view from start to finish. The feature not only allows users to view the route up close, but also provides users with the option to add simulated traffic and weather conditions, helping to plan for the perfect day and time to make the journey.
Another AI-infused feature being added to Google Maps is Lens. Lens (formerly known as Search with Live View) utilizes AI and augmented reality to help users gain a better understanding of their surroundings. Perhaps someone has just exited the subway in New York and wants to know the closest restaurant that serves the best pizza. Users will be able to tap the Lens icon in the search bar and quickly find out where all the closest ATMs, transit stations, restaurants, coffee shops, and stores are located nearby. The Lens update will roll out to more than 50 new cities including Austin, Las Vegas, Rome, Sao Paulo, and Taipei.
A few more additions coming to Google Maps include being able to know about real-world conditions, such as accidents and road construction, with more accuracy, being able to see HOV lanes along a route, more EV (electric vehicle) information, and finding more inspiration for things to do while on a trip by providing more answers to questions and helping to discover more places.