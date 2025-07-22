Google Teases Pixel 10 With A Special Offer Amid Rampant Leaks, What To Expect

Pulling a trick from last year's Pixel 9 Pro, Google has pulled back the curtain on its Pixel 10 phone a few weeks ahead of the official launch event, (reportedly set for August 20). With little to nothing left to the imagination—thanks to multiple leaks—Mountain View has showcased a device that, well, is strikingly similar to its predecessor, the Pixel 9 Pro on the outside. At least the phone promises marked upgrades to the camera array, so there's that.
The short video released by Google (of what we believe is a standard Pixel 10) basically confirms many details that our publication has covered in the last few months. Almost a non-surprise is the fact that the Pixel 10 will largely retain the design of the Pixel 9 series, featuring the distinctive visor camera island. However, a notable enhancement is the addition of a third rear camera, rumored to be a telephoto lens, a feature traditionally reserved for Google's higher-end Pros.
While Google has yet to disclose the exact specifications of the new camera sensors, early reports indicate a potential shift towards smaller sensors across the board for the lesser Pixel 10s, possibly to further differentiate them from the Pro models. The primary sensor is expected to be 48-megapixel, accompanied by a 12MP ultrawide camera and a 10.8MP telephoto sensor, the latter borrowed from the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.
Color choices for the Pixel 10 include Obsidian that offers Google's classic black, Indigo a deep royal blue, Frost a lighter blue, and Limoncello a vibrant yellow-green.
Under the hood, the Pixel 10 series is expected to be powered by the new TSMC-made Tensor G5 chip. While the SoC ought to have stronger benchmark scores, don't expect it to run rings around the Snapdragon 8 Elite. Rumors also suggest the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will see significant enhancements, including a larger battery and IP68 water and dust resistance rating, potentially giving it an edge over the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7.
In short, the Pixel 10 promises a familiar feel with subtle upgrades, particularly in its camera capabilities. Honestly with a momentous model like the tenth Pixel, we were hoping for Google to give us something truly unique and special rather than something evolutionary. The phone is expected to drop on August 20 and if you sign up on the Google Store with your email, there'll be an exclusive offer waiting for you on launch day.