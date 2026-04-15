Google Targets Annoying Back-Button Hijacking With New Spam Penalties For Websites
According to a recent post on the Google Search Central Blog, back-button hijacking is now officially classified as a "malicious practice." The tactic breaks a fundamental expectation of web browsing: when you hit "back," you expect to return to the page you just came from. Instead, shady websites insert deceptive pages into your browser history. When you try to leave, you're hijacked: sent to unsolicited ads, scam pages, or simply blocked from navigating away normally. Google notes that this manipulation results in significant user frustration and makes people hesitant to explore unfamiliar sites.
So why June and not now? Well, Google is giving website owners a two-month grace period to get their houses in order before enforcement kicks off. The Search Quality team specifically warned webmasters to thoroughly audit their technical implementations, noting that these hijacking scripts often sneak into sites via third-party advertising platforms or external code libraries. If a site gets hit with a penalty, owners will have to remove the offending code and submit a reconsideration request through Google Search Console to get back in the algorithm's good graces.
It is certainly interesting that Google is deciding to take action on this specific issue at this particular time, especially when there are still so many other glaring frustrations with the company's core Search product. Google Search will still happily serve you wildly incorrect and sometimes malicious websites over the one you were actually looking for, particularly within its sponsored advertisement slots. Add in the fact that the company has continually eroded users' ability to perform strict 'Verbatim' searches using quotes and the "+" operator and this fix for back-button hijacking feels a bit like spraying a waterhose at a lava flow.
Our broader frustrations aside, though, this is still an undeniably excellent move. Most of the tech-savvy among us have probably had to field panicked questions from a family member who was hopelessly "stuck" on a website that wouldn't let them go "back" to safety. If the threat of plummeting search rankings finally forces spammy sites to drop the tactic once and for all, the web will be a slightly less annoying place.