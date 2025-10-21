CATEGORIES
Google Seeks Superfans To Test Next-Gen Pixel Phones, How To Apply

by Alan VelascoTuesday, October 21, 2025, 04:00 PM EDT
Google is readying a new program to gather feedback from its most diehard Pixel smartphone fans. According to Bloomberg, enthusiasts accepted into the new Trusted Tester Program will receive prototype units, early during the development process and will play a role in shaping what future Pixel handsets will look and feel like.

This group of testers will be incredibly exclusive, with there only being 15 spots available. Those who want to participate will need to earn one of the few spots by displaying a “depth of knowledge and passion for Google Pixel devices and software” when they submit their application.

As expected, those who are chosen to join the program will be required to sign an extensive non-disclosure agreement (NDA). Moreover, participants will need to utilize custom protective cases provided by the company, which are designed to keep the unreleased devices from being seen by others.

Most companies would be reticent to send unreleased hardware to outsiders fearing early leaks could ruin the eventual unveiling of the product or leak trade secrets. However, Pixel phones historically leak well in advance of its announcements, so it might as well get feedback from its most passionate users in the hopes of developing a better end product.

It will be interesting to see how soon Google can leverage this new program, as work on next year's Pixel 11 lineup is likely well underway. The most likely scenario is that the influence of these testers won't be seen until the Pixel 12 in 2027.

If you’re a Pixel fan and would love an opportunity to get hardware early and have a say in what it ultimately becomes, start by joining Google’s group of Pixel Superfans. Once you join, you’ll be able to submit an application to try and become one of the few participants in the Trusted Tester Program. Good luck.
