Google Gives Students Free AI Tools And 2TB Storage, How To Claim Yours
Eligible students will get access to cutting-edge AI products, including Deep Research, which could be valuable for exploring complex topics and providing easy-to-read reports, and Google Gemini's Veo 2 text-to-video generator that brings creative ideas to life.
Gemini Live, a feature which was recently made available to all Android users, is also part of the offer. The feature will allow students to communicate with Gemini using a camera and screen sharing for more natural, back-and-forth conversations with the AI tool. Other Products include the NotebookLM, which Google says will help students "Think Smarter, Not Harder."
Eligible students will also be able to access Gemini features inside apps like Google Drive, this is in addition to a massive 2TB of Drive storage. This offer unlocks all benefits available to Google One AI Premium subscribers.
Google has provided a link where students can sign up for a free Google One AI Premium plan and learn more about how each tool can help them. And when you sign up, you get access to Gemini 2.5 Pro powered Gemini Advanced, not just for the rest of this school year but "all the way through finals in spring 2026." - covering almost two academic years.
However, at the end of this period, Google will probably attempt to transition these students into paid subscribers. Let's keep our fingers crossed, but for now, students can enjoy these powerful tools for free.