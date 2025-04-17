CATEGORIES
Google's Gemini Live Is Rolling Out To All Android Users, Here's How It Works

by Victor AwogbemilaThursday, April 17, 2025, 03:51 PM EDT
The Google Gemini App's official X handle has recently revealed that the company is rolling out Gemini Live to all Android users, which helps users interact with Gemini via their cameras and screen-sharing. We had reported that this feature was initially available to Google Pixel 9 and Samsung Galaxy S25 users only. However, it will now be progressively available for any Android user with the Gemini app for free.

Gemini Live makes it possible for users to interact with their surroundings through the screen-sharing feature in real-time. It can identify different objects and read and translates text. It also provides contextual information by using previously seen objects to make sense of its environment.

Google cites positive feedback as a major reason for its broader release. Android users can now activate Google's Gemini live feature by starting a live session using their camera on the Gemini app. To use this feature, simply tap the screen sharing and camera at the base of the screen as shown below.

Early trials have shown mixed but often impressive results. One user reported that Gemini had located a hidden pair of scissors on a table without prior mention. Others highlighted its ability to recognize collectibles or translate Japanese kanji on the go. However, there were occasional complaints, like pulling incorrect context from earlier chats or misidentifying objects.

Despite these issues, the introduction of Gemini Live is another step forward in bringing together digital and physical interaction. Its conversational nature makes it a lot more appealing than Google Assistant, which Google has revealed will be retired later this year.
Tags:  Android, AI, (nasdaq:goog), gemini live
