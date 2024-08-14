Gemini Live Is Coming To Rival ChatGPT’s Natural AI Voice Mode
Google announced Gemini Live during its Made by Google 2024 event, where the company also showed off its upcoming Pixel 9 smartphones, Pixel Watch 3, and Pixel Buds 2 Pro earbuds. Much like OpenAI’s Advanced Voice Mode, Gemini Live allows users to choose a specific voice style and carry out natural, real-time conversations, and provides users the ability to interrupt the chatbot at any time. Google says Gemini is evolving to provide AI-powered mobile assistance that will offer a new level of help, all while being more natural, conversational, and intuitive.
Google remarked in a blog post, “With Gemini Live [via the Gemini app], you can talk to Gemini and choose from [10 new] natural-sounding voices it can respond with. You can even speak at your own pace or interrupt mid-response with clarifying questions, just like you would in any conversation.”
One example Google gives of how Gemini Live can be utilized is by brainstorming potential jobs that are well-suited to the user’s skill set or degree. After finding the ideal job, users can transition into having Gemini help with an upcoming interview, giving the user speaking tips, and suggesting skills to highlight while speaking with a hiring manager.
An advantage Gemini Live has over ChatGPT’s Advanced Voice Mode is the model’s large context window. This allows for longer conversations, as well as the ability to recall more past conversations.
Using Gemini is quick and easy. Users can long press on the power button or say, “Hey Google” and Gemini will appear, ready to help. Another option is to tap the “Ask about this screen” suggestion to get help with what’s on a screen or, if using YouTube, ask questions about what someone is watching. Users can also drag and drop images that Gemini generates directly into apps like Gmail and Google Messages.
Gemini Live is rolling out to Gemini Advanced subscribers on Android, with the feature coming to iOS users in the coming weeks. New extensions, such as Keep, Tasks, Utilities, expanded features on YouTube Music, and a Calendar extension will also be added in the coming weeks.